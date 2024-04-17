John Reilly at The Stables!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He is delighted to be playing for the first time at The Stables with his long term writing partner and pianist Lewis Nitikman.

He's an amazing vocalist and lyricist, who has a way of making you feel he is singing just for you, come and see for yourself!

John Reilly is co-founder and lead vocalist/lyricist of the band Boy on a Dolphin who were signed to Atlantic in the US in the 1990’s. Whilst in Canada, he met Canadian composer and pianist Lewis Nitikman who relocated to Sheffield to write and perform with John.

The guys play a mixture of original songs which John has written with Lewis, with Boy on a Dolphin and for his solo albums including the single ‘La La La (Bulletproof)’ which was BBC Radio 2 playlisted and received worldwide acclaim. He will also include some remarkable covers.

This will be a uniquely intimate gig created by John Reilly’s intensely profound lyrics and stunning vocals enhanced by the incredible piano skills of Lewis Nitikman. Expect a very special evening of moving and inspirational music which leaves the audience entranced and shouting for more!

Here are You Tube videos of their singles ‘Amazing Life’ and ‘LaLaLa (Bulletproof)’.

CRICKLADE 21ST MARCH 2024

John Reilly

About last night……John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman anointed the good souls of Cricklade with their songs of love and grace. Such beautiful musicians, power punch melodies and lyrics that would make Taupin and Joel weep. Yes, I loved it, hard to distinguish the cover song from their crafted originals. Catch them if you can in a venue near you. Sean Devine. Indevine Music Promotions

SUNDAY EXPRESS

‘Reilly is a classic English Singer Songwriter in the Ray Davies/Richard Hawley mould and ZEBULON is a terrific record brimming with tunes, passion and wit’. Martin Townsend. Chief Editor

RIFF MAGAZINE

‘Beautiful intense vocals with genius lyrics’

IS THIS MUSIC

‘What Reilly offers is actually something of a masterclass in its genre’07918 556552.

Social Media Links:

