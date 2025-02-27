Kate Bush meets cabaret in two shows at Stables

Sarah-Louise Young present An Evening Without Kate Bush

Kate Bush is the inspiration behind two unusual acts heading to Milton Keynes the coming months.

Fresh from the runway success of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, comedy crossdresser Kate Butch has written a musical based on the songs of Kate Bush – which Butch describes as “kind of like if Mamma Mia! had a nervous breakdown”.

Now Butch needs the audience’s help to get the show to Broadway. She will be running up that hill with stand-up comedy, live vocals, lip sync extravaganzas and “more cloudbusting than you can shake a stick at”.

The show comes to The Stables in Wavendon on Friday May 2, starting at 8pm.

The following month, the venue hosts the smash-hit cabaret-style homage An Evening Without Kate Bush. Adored by critics and audiences alike and boasting inventive stagecraft, the show – based on years of Bush-related research – is led by Sarah-Louise Young, who has appeared in the West End with Fascinating Aïda and Olivier-winning improvised musical group The Showstoppers. An Evening Without Kate Bush has been described as “spellbinding” by the Telegraph, with the Times calling it “joyful” and the Scotsman saying: “You don’t need to be a Kate Bush fan to be transported into something very special.”

Sarah-Louise said: “Kate Bush is a true icon. Her music is unique, spanning nearly five decades, winning countless awards and selling millions of records, but the woman herself is something of an enigma.

“Not performing live for over 30 years between her 1979 Tour Of Life and 2014 Before The Dawn, she spoke to us through her music.

“I never set out to impersonate her – I mean, who could? But it’s amazing how many people tell me I sound like her though. A few fans thought I was miming at the start of the show!”

And Sarah-Louise is keen to stress the show is not just for Bush’s biggest fans.

She said: “Of course if you are a super-fan you’ll hear lots of the songs you know and love plus some little hidden gems for those in the know.

"But none of that is at the expense of the audience members who have perhaps come along with a fan friend or just out of curiosity. We elevate and celebrate everyone and when someone tells me after the show that they didn’t know her work but are going home to listen to her music, then I am thrilled.”

Kate Bush is one of the most influential artists in popular music. She exploded into public consciousness in 1978, when she released her debut single Wuthering Heights and performed it in memorable fashion on Top of the Pops. It reached number one, making Bush he first female artist to top the charts with an entirely self-written song. Other singles included The Man with the Child in His Eyes, Babooshka, Hounds of Running Up That Hill – which got to number three in the charts in 1985 and to number one in 2022 following a surge in popularity after it was used in the global television hit Stranger Things.

An Evening Without Kate Bush comes to The Stables on Wednesday June 18, starting at 8pm.

Visit stables.org or call 01908 280800 to book tickets for the shows.