Strictly Come Dancing coach Kevin Clifton heads up the cast for the Rock of Ages production coming to Milton Keynes Theatre.

On Tuesday 28 September a live performance of the musical comedy hits Milton Keynes containing timeless rock anthems like: 'Don’t Stop Believin’, ‘We Built This City’ and ‘The Final Countdown’.

A live band will blast out 25 big hair rock ballads.

Rock of Ages 2021

Kevin previously toured the country playing Stacee Jaxx in a 2018 production of the renowned musical.

The 38-year-old has appeared on seven seasons of the overwhelmingly popular prime time show, Strictly Come Dancing.

In seven years on the show Kevin reached the final a record five times, winning four glitter balls including the main show Glitterball trophy in 2018 with Stacey Dooley before leaving in 2019.

Since then, Kevin has gone on to appear in many other theatre productions including, ‘The Wedding Singer’ and ‘Singin’ in the Rain’.

The producers of the show said: "We are delighted Kevin will be back as Stacee Jaxx, he has wowed us and audiences with his superb singing voice and we can’t wait for him to be part of our exciting show once again.

"We are also thrilled to welcome back many returning cast members from the last tour and a new rising star Joe Gash who will be playing the iconic role of Lonny. We can’t wait to be back and to give audiences (and fans) the best party night out of the summer."

Luke Walsh heads up the rest of the cast reprising the lead role of Drew, a role he first played alongside Luke in 2018.

Rhiannon Chesterman played Regina on the previous tour and is returning in the role of Sherrie. Rhiannon’s previous theatre credits include: the UK and Ireland tour of ‘Grease’ and ‘Mrs Henderson Presents’ at Noel Coward Theatre and the West End.

Joe Gash will play the iconic role of Lonny. Joe will be making his theatre debut in the role.

Ross Dawes will play Dennis Dupree, his previous West End theatre credits include ‘Phantom of the Opera’, ‘Girl from the North Country’, ’Charlie & the Chocolate Factory’ and ’Shrek the Musical’.

Gabriella Williams will play Regina and her previous credits include Sophie in ‘Mamma Mia!’ in the West End and at the Novello Theatre, and ‘Carrie; The Musical’ at Southwark Playhouse.

Jenny Fitzpatrick will play Justice. Jenny previously played the alternate Tina Turner in ‘TINA, The Tina Musical’ in London’s West End at the Aldwych theatre.

Vas Constanti, Andrew Carthy, Erin Bell will also be returning in their roles from the 2018/2019 tour as Hertz Klinemann, Franz Klinenmann and Constance. They are also joined by returning cast members Adam Strong and Joshua Dever.