A legendary line-up has today been announced for the first Forever Now festival, which will be held in MK next summer.

And it includeds stars such as electronic innovators Kraftwerk, punk icon Billy Idol, alt-rock legends The The, Death Cult, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs and The Jesus & Mary Chain.

The festival will be held at The National Bowl on 22 June 2025 and is billed as a “true celebration of alternative culture.”

It will explore the cultural phenomenon of the “dark side of creativity”, featuring many of the greatest pioneers of new wave, post-punk, psychedelia and alternative rock.

A unique gathering for fans of post-punk music, fashion and literature, its line-up will be unlike any other in the UK, say the organisers AEG Presents.

A spokesperson said: “Forever Now is more than just a festival—it’s a vibrant homage to the creativity and countercultural spirit born from the late 70s and early 80s that remains just as influential to present day culture. From the fashionably dark to the fiercely unconventional, all are welcome to revel in a day of unforgettable music and community.

"This is a festival where nostalgia meets discovery, where new and devoted fans unite, and where forever truly begins now.”

Forever Now be the UK sister event of the critically acclaimed US festival Cruel World, which is now in its fourth iteration, produced and promoted by Goldenvoice in Pasadena, California.

Other unmissable acts include: Public Image Ltd, fronted by the ever-charismatic John Lydon, and Berlin, the synthpop pioneers best known for their global hit "Take My Breath Away”. They’re joined by new wave, gothic rock and post punk fan favourites such as Theatre of Hate, She Wants Revenge, Chameleons, The Motels and UK Decay.

Steve Homer, CEO of AEG Presents, said: "We are delighted to present a festival that reflects the rich heritage of artists in the alternative music field. The day will feature some amazing artists, unique sets, and collaborations not seen on a UK stage before. As the birthplace of alt counterculture, the UK is the perfect home for a festival to pay homage to alternative creative artistry.’’

The day will feature two main music stages hosting unforgettable performances, alongside a third stage, The Echo Chamber, curated by renowned music journalist John Robb. Through in-depth interviews, panel discussions, and artist conversations, The Echo Chamber will explore the stories behind the music, delving into the cultural movements and personal narratives that shaped this groundbreaking era.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from December 5, with a limited release priced from £85. General sale opens at 10am on 6 December through AXS and Ticketmaster, with VIP packages offering enhanced festival experiences. Fans can register now for pre-sale access and festival updates at forevernowfestival.co.uk.

For further updates, follow Forever Now on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter) or TikTok.

The full line-up announced today is: Kraftwerk, The The, Billy Idol, Death Cult, Johnny Marr, Peter Murphy, Psychedelic Furs, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Happy Mondays, The Damned, Public Image Ltd, Berlin, Theatre of Hate, She Wants Revenge, Chameleons, The Motels and UK Decay