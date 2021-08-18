Last chance to see iconic exhibition before it leaves Milton Keynes

Don't miss your last chance to see the fantastic Memphis: Plastic Field exhibition which runs at MK Gallery until September 12.

The exhibition, which has received rave reviews, explores the subversive and irreverent spirit of the Memphis Group, bringing together over 150 of the design collective’s most significant objects whose bold and playful look pushed boundaries and sparked a new era in International design.

Founded by Italian designer and architect Ettore Sottsass, Memphis brings together an international collective of young designers united in their desire to inject humour into the design world and shatter the codes of the 20th century. When the group debuted its first collection at Milan’s Salone del Mobile in 1981 it caused a sensation, breaking the rules of streamlined modernism and challenging notions of functionality and good taste.

The Memphis: Plastic Field exhibition is showing at MK Gallery until September 12

Memphis changed the course of design, fashion, architecture, music and film. Founding Memphis member, Martine Bedin, wrote: “The same obsession always; can we imagine a new world by drawing another chair, another table, another light, another vase."

The exhibition at MK Gallery features the iconic designs created by the Memphis Group between 1981 – 1988, including work by contributors such as Shiro Kuramata, Michele De Lucchi, Nathalie Du Pasquier, Martine Bedin, George Sowden, Michael Graves, Javier Mariscal, Marco Zanini, Aldo Cibic and Peter Shire.

Admission: Adult: £9.35 with Gift Aid / £8.50 standard

Concessions (students with NUS or similar proof, unwaged with proof of universal credit or similar, disabled) : £8.25 with Gift Aid / £7.50 standard

Under 26s: Free (proof of age may be requested)

https://www.mkgallery.org/

Looking ahead an exhibition titled Laura Knight: A Panoramic View, opens on Saturday ,October 9.