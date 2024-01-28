The Libertines, MK11, Milton Keynes, Thursday, January 26, 2024. Photo by David Jackson.

Indie rock stalwarts The Libertines are poised to release their first new album in eight years in March and ahead of its arrival are on tour playing six tiny venues across the UK.

On Thursday, the quartet of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell arrived in Milton Keynes to headline MK11.

Unsurprisingly, tickets for the gig, and entire tour, sold out in seconds when going on sale at the back end of last year.

However, the couple of hundred packed inside the Kiln Farm venue were lucky enough to enjoy some of the bands best known hits alongside a smattering of new material by a band who’ve arguably never sounded as good.

Ahead of sitting down to write this review, Facebook Memories informed me it was virtually seven years to the day I’d last seen The Libertines headline the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham.

And, while you’d never criticise a band for aspiring to fill any of the UK’s cavernous arenas, the answer to the question “where should you watch The Libertines,” is really, “only at venues such as MK11”.

Joining The Libertines in MK were Lily On The Green, Saint Leonard and Pregoblin. And, Pete’s dog Gladys.

After sitting watching the band soundcheck earlier in the evening, Gladys subsequently led the band out on stage, receiving as much admiration from those in the front rows as any of the band.

The Libertines’ 17-song set pulled largely from the first two albums and forthcoming record All Quiet on the Eastern Esplanade.

After launching straight into Up The Bracket and Vertigo from their iconic 2002 debut album, the quartet played recent singles Run, Run, Run, Night of The Hunter and their excellent latest single Shiver.

There’s always been somewhat of a chaotic brilliance about The Libertines, especially between Doherty and Barât.

Two decades into their career, the pair are still bounding around the stage, knocking into each other, trading vocals and sharing microphones as the rhythm section of Hassell and Powell keep the beat of the band powering forwards.

Twenty years on, one thing is clear - they’ve never sounded this good.

Whether that’s down to the sound engineers inside MK11, its sound system or just a band which knows its songs inside out - every track sounds incredible.

Fans are treated to the debut of new track Merry Old England and sing along in unison to What Katie Did.

Leaving the stage following a riotous rendition of Time For Heroes, The Libertines returned to the Milton Keynes stage for an encore which included The Good Old Days (which concludes with a sweary tirade against the UK Government) before ending with Don’t Look Back Into The Sun – a song which can still lay claim to being the best indie rock track of the last 20 years.

No doubt, the next time you see The Libertines, it’ll be in venues 10 times the size of MK11 and while they’ll still be great, it won’t be anywhere near as fun as this jaunt across the UK.

The Libertines played:

Up the Bracket

Vertigo

Run, Run, Run

What Became of the Likely Lads

Night of the Hunter

The Boy Looked at Johnny

Shiver

Music When the Lights Go Out

Merry Old England

Can't Stand Me Now

What Katie Did

Mustang

Death on the Stairs

Time for Heroes

Encore:

Gunga Din

The Good Old Days