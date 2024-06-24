Love Nature Day aims to bring Milton Keynes families closer to the city's wildlife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity caring for over 6,000 acres of the city’s parkland has joined forces with local environmental groups to celebrate Love Nature Day in Milton Keynes.

The Parks Trust is bringing people closer to nature at Howe Park Wood on Saturday July 6 with free crafts and activities to enjoy between 12pm and 4pm.

Howe Park Wood provides a safe home to many endangered animal and plant species and has been designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest for its wildlife value by Natural England.

Families can learn about bees and other fascinating creatures as local wildlife organisations - such as The Wildlife Trust, Butterfly Conservation, North Bucks Bat Group and Natural History Museum Tring - showcase the positive changes supporting the local natural environment.

The free event aims to bring people closer to nature.

Specialists from The Parks Trust Biodiversity will be leading guided tours to spot plants, butterflies and birds while there’ll be storytelling and face painting for younger family members, and plenty of open space for people to sit back and relax with live music from Pantasy Steel Drum Band. Plus, there will be a chance to practise mindfulness in nature with Starshine Yoga sessions.

Julie Dawes, events and community engagement manager for The Parks Trust, said: “Love Nature Day always buzzes with excitement, for all ages! Our communities love learning about the local environment and wildlife, with our amazing partner organisations, especially in the special surroundings of Howe Park Wood. It’s one not to be missed!”