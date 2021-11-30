The tour is described as 'unlike any he’s done before'

Michael Bublé is coming to Buckinghamshire on his much-awaited summer 2022 UK tour.

The Grammy award-winning singer will be playing open-air shows at some of the country’s most striking outdoor locations.

The tour is described as "unlike any he’s done before" as Bublé brings his world-class showmanship to picturesque settings across the nation. The Buckinghamshire show will take place at Waddesdon Manor on Saturday July 2.

Michael Bublé is one of the most successful artists of our time, selling over 75 million records worldwide and winning four Grammy awards over the course of his extraordinary career.

Earlier this month, Bublé released a new music video for It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, which comes ahead of the tenth anniversary of his much-loved festive album.

Tickets for the Waddesdon show will go on sale at 9am on Friday December 3. Visit aegpresents.co.uk to book.

Full dates for Michael Bublé's 2022 UK tour

Sat 2 July Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire

Mon 4 July Kelso Floors Castle

Weds 6 July Riverside, Durham

Fri 8 July Leeds Harewood House

Sat 9 July The Incora County Ground, Derby

Mon 11 July Norfolk Blickling Estate

Weds 13 July Warwick Castle

Fri 15 July Bath Royal Crescent

Sat 16 July Bath Royal Crescent

Mon 18 July New Milton Chewton Glen

Weds 20 July Cardiff Castle

Thurs 21 July The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

Sat 23 July Hatfield House

Sun 24 July Canterbury The Spitfire Ground