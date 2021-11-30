Michael Bublé UK tour is coming to Bucks: here's when and where you can see him
The global megastar has announced a date in the county next year
Michael Bublé is coming to Buckinghamshire on his much-awaited summer 2022 UK tour.
The Grammy award-winning singer will be playing open-air shows at some of the country’s most striking outdoor locations.
The tour is described as "unlike any he’s done before" as Bublé brings his world-class showmanship to picturesque settings across the nation. The Buckinghamshire show will take place at Waddesdon Manor on Saturday July 2.
Michael Bublé is one of the most successful artists of our time, selling over 75 million records worldwide and winning four Grammy awards over the course of his extraordinary career.
Earlier this month, Bublé released a new music video for It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, which comes ahead of the tenth anniversary of his much-loved festive album.
Tickets for the Waddesdon show will go on sale at 9am on Friday December 3. Visit aegpresents.co.uk to book.
Full dates for Michael Bublé's 2022 UK tour
Sat 2 July Waddesdon Manor Buckinghamshire
Mon 4 July Kelso Floors Castle
Weds 6 July Riverside, Durham
Fri 8 July Leeds Harewood House
Sat 9 July The Incora County Ground, Derby
Mon 11 July Norfolk Blickling Estate
Weds 13 July Warwick Castle
Fri 15 July Bath Royal Crescent
Sat 16 July Bath Royal Crescent
Mon 18 July New Milton Chewton Glen
Weds 20 July Cardiff Castle
Thurs 21 July The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
Sat 23 July Hatfield House
Sun 24 July Canterbury The Spitfire Ground
Mon 25 July Exeter Powderham Castle