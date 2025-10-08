This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A peek into who is dominating the UK charts on Spotify, Apple Music and Radio Airplay ahead of this week’s Top 40

It’s Wednesday - only two more sleeps until another UK Top 40 singles chart is released.

Will Olivia Dean retain her title at the top of the charts, or is Taylor Swift and The Life of a Showgirl set to have other ideas?

We take a look at the current analytics from Spotify, Apple Music and the UK airplay chart to find out who is dominating what services midweek.

Is it going to be a Taylor Swift-dominated Top 40 ahead of this week’s Official Singles Chart, with the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, and its subsequent variants on offer for Swifties across the United Kingdom?

With 37 (and possibly still counting) different versions of the album released according to Discogs, and a huge press tour which saw Swift on the likes of Graham Norton and The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon, has that translated into midweek chart success so far, or could Olivia Dean retain her position at the top of the UK singles chart for another week?

We’ve taken a look at some real-time information provided by Soundcharts, who provide information regarding airplay and streaming charts daily, to find out who is currently dominating your playlists on Spotify and Apple Music, and which radio stations in the country have been championing which artist so far this week.

All the information provided is correct as of publication, and with the nature of streaming services, by no means is this ‘the gospel’ when it comes to this weekend’s Top 40, but it is a very good indicator as to what you can expect to hear when you tune in this week - and how to do so, we’ve included below.

So, from Spotify and Apple Music to your car stereo - what’s been making moves on streaming services and airplay charts the week of October 6?

Midweek chart - current top ten artists

We take a look at the midweek analytics for Spotify, Apple Music and the UK airplay charts to find out who's dominating what at the midweek point ahead of this weekend's UK Top 40. | Getty Images/Canva

Spotify

No surprise that the huge fanfare that Taylor Swift has received since the release of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, last week that Swifties have seen no less than 9 of the tracks from the album dominate the Spotify charts as of writing.

The only other artist to appear in the top ten midweek is Olivia Dean with her song, ‘Man I Need,’ which was last week’s UK Number One single on the Official Charts countdown.

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift - Opalite Taylor Swift - Elizabeth Taylor Olivia Dean - Man I Need Taylor Swift - Father Figure Taylor Swift - Actually Romantic Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter) Taylor Swift - Wood Taylor Swift - CANCELLED! Taylor Swift - Eldest Daughter

Apple Music

It’s much the same with the UK Apple Music chart midweek, with Taylor Swift taking all 10 places with songs from ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ dominating another streaming service this week. Those looking as to who came close to entering the top 10 need only look two places outside the chart - with Olivia Dean once again appearing, however, in 12th as of writing.

Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Taylor Swift - Opalite Taylor Swift - Elizabeth Taylor Taylor Swift - Father Figure Taylor Swift - The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter) Taylor Swift - Actually Romantic Taylor Swift - Wood Taylor Swift - Eldest Daughter Taylor Swift - Wi$h Li$t Taylor Swift- CANCELLED!

UK Airplay chart

Lady Gaga still tops the UK airplay chart midweek, with the pop superstar continuing her UK tour this week. | Getty Images for MTV

Meanwhile, across the 171 radio stations in the United Kingdom that report their airplay statistics to Soundcharts, Lady Gaga tops the chart with ‘The Dead Dance,’ as the Oscar and GRAMMY-winning pop superstar continues her UK tour this week.

Taylor Swift drops down into third with ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ while an acapella version of ‘Golden’ by KPop Demon Hunters’ Huntr/x and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Sapphire’ rises in the airplay charts as of writing.

Lady Gaga - The Dead Dance Alex Warren - Ordinary Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Ed Sheeran - Camera Huntr/x - Golden (Acapella) Ed Sheeran - Sapphire Olivia Dean - Man I Need Myles Smith - Nice To Meet You Sabrina Carpenter - Tears RAYE - WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

What time is the UK Top 40 announced this week?

The UK's Official Singles Chart Top 40 is announced every Friday afternoon on BBC Radio 1.

The broadcast runs from 4:00pm BST to 5:45pm BST, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 then published on the Official Charts Company's website

