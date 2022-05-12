Miles Kane promises Northampton fans a 'banging setlist' at Roadmender gig

Miles Kane returns to the Roadmender in Northampton next week

The Liverpudlian is promising ‘a full throttle' performance as he and his band undertake their first tour for close to two-and-a-half years following their Covid-enforced break from live shows.

Kane is promoting his fourth studio LP Change The Show, and comes to Northampton next Tuesday (May 17), the gig having been postponed from its original January date.

But as things get back to normal the live music scene is back in full swing, and Kane, who in April played a string of gigs across Europe, certainly can’t wait to get back down to work, with the UK leg of his tour starting in Brighton on May 11.

Miles Kane kicked off his UK tour in Brighton on Tuesday

It is going to be a tour played at small venues up and down the country, and he will be making his third stop at the Roadmender, having also played sell-out shows at the Lady’s Lane venue in 2013 and 2018.

And Kane, who is also one half of The Last Shadow Puppets with Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys, admits he loves the buzz from more intimate performances, where he can see the whites of the eyes of the audience.

“I love those places, but I would play in the pub, I just love it,” he said.

“We want to put on a show and I have been thinking about having cool screens behind us, and videos of us as well, and I want it to be like an arena show, but in a club.

Miles Kane released his fourth studio album, called Change The Show, earlier this year

“That is the plan, and the setlist will be banging. It will be full throttle.

“We have the four albums now, and a lot of these new songs will be good to play live as they have that upbeat, Northern Soul and Motown beat coming through.

“We are going to play a couple of (Last Shadow) Puppets songs, will probably do a cover or two, and it is going to be really undeniable, that is the word I would like to use.

“The fact that I am still doing it, still playing live, is what makes me tick, even if it is one person that turns up to a gig. I can’t wait to get out on that stage if I am honest.

Miles Kane is making his third appearance at the Roadmender, with the first in 2013 (Picture: David Jackson)

“I love working.”

The Covid pandemic effectively put paid to live music far too long as far as Kane is concerned, whose last full UK tour finised in November, 2019.

"This will be the first time in a long time that we have done a tour, and I can't wait," he said.

"If I can go in a studio and I can still write and stuff, then I can get that same buzz or kick or whatever, but I am into working.

"I like the whole thing of doing music, I like the travelling, I like the touring, I like the stress, I like the breakdowns! It has kind of become part of my life now.

"When that wasn't around it was tough."

One thing Kane was able to do while touring was off the menu was writing and recording a new LP, the excellent Change The Show that hit the UK top 20 earlier this year.

It is the follow up to 2018's Coup De Grace and sees Kane go full Northern Soul, although he does admit there is still room for his other great music love - Glam Rock!

"I am so happy with this album," he said. "I have always wanted to make an album in this ilk, and I am glad I just stuck to my gut on it, and I have finally got to do it.

"I just love how all the songs sit together and they are all from the same place, it feels like a really cohesive, cool, Northern Soul album.

"You have songs like Never Get Tired Of Dancing and there is still that T-Rex thing blending in with the Northern Soul, and that is me.

"I am kind of both of those things!"

So is this album it? Does it portray 'the Miles Kane sound?'…

"Never say never, but if this was it for ever then I would say 'yeah, I'll sign that contract now'," says the 36-year-old.

"It just feels like it is so me, but it also feels like it is moving forward and it's exciting, and I just hope it is the same for the listener."

Joining Kane at the Roadmender will be soulful Edinburgh-born newcomer Brooke Combe.

The 21-year-old who is now based in East Midlothian enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough year in 2021, which culminated in winning the Breakthrough Female prize at the Scottish Music Awards.

She kicked off 2022 in similarly scintillating fashion with her debut single Are You With Me? topping the Official Vinyl Singles chart upon its release on 7”.

Combe has also been championed by the likes of NME, BBC 6 Music and was included in Amazing Radio’s One To Watch list for 2022.

The multi-instrumentalist released her latest single Miss Me Now in March.

Miles Kane headlines the Northampton venue on Tuesday, May 17.