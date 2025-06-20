Milton Keynes is still the hub of music in the UK

Arrow Guitars are designed for the stage and for new players

Arrow Guitars is the latest music brand to call MK its home. Bringing this established brand into the hands of Guitarists and Bass players alike.

Marshall, Korg and Yamaha are 3 massive brands that have all called Milton Keynes their home in the UK for many years. Now guitar brand Arrow Guitars is set to join the selection of great Brands which provides musical instruments to aspiring artists.

It is probably no coincidence that as a rapidly growing modern city Milton Keynes attracts businesses in the Music Sector but Arrow Guitars is proof that MK has an appeal to growing businesses. Arrow Guitars is a brand that has been providing instruments to musicians in Europe for a number of years but recently with the help of Luke Green who has been working in the Music industry for over 25 years the brand is coming to the UK.

"Our ambition is to make sure UK music retailers have access to Guitars that really strike a chord with players while keeping them affordable" says Luke. "Having lived and worked in Milton Keynes for nearly my whole life I understand the benefits of what the city brings and I am proud to be adding to the number of Instrument companies that call MK home. MK was always a place that championed music and with great venues like MK11 and institutions like Rhythm Rooms music school the city continues to provide a really vibrant place for musical talent to grow."

The Telico Guitar from Arrow is just one of the many attractive instrument choices that will be available from Arrow

Most recently the music retail sector has had a lot of setbacks with big retailers Like PMT and local ones like like Rock Hard Music who were in Milton Keynes closing people are finding it harder to not buy online! But Instrument brands are fighting back and Arrows mission is to support retailers by enabling musicians to visit local stores and buy instruments instead of buying Guitars from overseas online that very often are not the best quality.

With massive drives from Celebrities like Ed Sheeran recently promoting the importance of Music to education and well being news like this can only be seen as positive for both the creative industry and its players.