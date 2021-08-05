Milton Keynes Muslims come together for first time since lifting of Covid restrictions

Dozens of Muslims from Milton Keynes will attend the UK's longest running Islamic conference for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahmadi Muslims will gather on the 200-acre Oakland Farm in Hampshire for three days of worship and gathering at the event known as the 'Jalsa Salana' this weekend.

Prior to last year's global pandemic, more than 35,000 people from all over the world attended the last Jalsa, held in 2019. This year, only UK residents who have been double vaccinated were permitted to enter the ballot to attend the event.

Muslims from MK will be attending

Around 4,000 of those selected in the ballot, including dozens from Milton Keynes, will attend on one of the three days amid strict social distancing measures at the pop-up tent village from August 6-8.

Visitors will need to show proof of double vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test result in order to gain entry. Face masks will be mandatory in all enclosed spaces, including the two marquees, each able to accommodate thousands of worshippers.

The highlight of the event will be the attendance of the global Islamic Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, who will deliver an address on each of the three days of the Jalsa. The objective of the event is to highlight the true peaceful teachings of Islam and to enable the participants to increase their knowledge and understanding of Islamic teachings and practices.

Local President of the Milton Keynes Chapter Jawad Butt, who will be attending the Jalsa, said: “We feel really lucky to have the chance to attend the Jalsa again. My family comes every year and we were really sad that it was cancelled last year.

Jalsa Salana. Photo: Twitter

"It will finally feel like we’re coming out the other side of “Covid” when we can pray together with our friends and family from all over the UK again in those huge marquees."