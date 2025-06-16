Milton Keynes refugees represented in new artwork for Refugee Week
UK for UNHCR has collaborated with renowned sculptor and artist, Billie Bond, to create a one-of-a-kind tea set to represent the experiences of refugees through the art of Kintsugi.
‘Fragments of Hope’ is a celebration of the creativity, resilience and contribution of people who have rebuilt their lives in the UK after being forced to flee conflict and persecution.
The Milton Keynes refugees represented, are mother and daughter Frozan, and Victoria, from Afghanistan, who support their community as an interpreter and an aspiring business leader They are among six refugees from Ukraine, Syria, Pakistan and Afghanistan whose individual stories are told along with personal contributions by people forced to flee their countries.
Billie Bond, the artist behind the ‘Fragments of Hope’ tea set, said: “Kintsugi is a centuries-old Japanese art of repairing with gold. It has long been recognised as a powerful symbol of resilience, and a reminder that beauty can be found in imperfection.
"This Refugee Week, Kintsugi once again serves as a meaningful metaphor, celebrating the strength and resilience of refugees and the ritual of healing – it’s been an honour to play a small part in bringing these stories to life.”
Emma Cherniavsky, chief executive of UK for UNHCR, added: “Fragments of Hope is a moving representation of how, even after the deepest fractures, refugees can rebuild their lives and futures with strength, dignity and hope.
“We’re deeply grateful to all the refugee including Frozan and Victoria, for sharing their experiences, and to Billie for helping bring this project to life.
“Across cultures, sharing tea has always been a simple but meaningful act. It’s a way of bringing people together that says, “you are safe here.” Through Fragments of Hope, we’ve strived to create the same sense of connection and welcome.
“We hope everyone who sees this unique piece of art takes a moment to reflect on the courage and resilience it takes to piece together a new life after fleeing war or persecution.”
The unique piece of art will be available for one lucky competition winner. See further details here.