Milton Keynes shopping centre invites little monsters to get carving and creative

It’s pumpkin season and what better way to get ready for the spookiest night of the year than with a family-fun pumpkin carve at Midsummer Place?

The event will be held from 11am-3pm during next week's half term holiday (Wednesday, October 27-Friday, October 29) with a pumpkin carving station located between Five Guys and Next Beauty & Home.

There's no need to book and carving tools are provided in exchange for a £2 fee to be donated to the Milton Keynes Bus Shelter charity which supports rough sleepers by helping people towards a life of independence away from the streets.

All little monsters that come in fancy dress will receive a free goodie bag. And for the bigger monsters, head to the shopping centre’s Facebook and Instagram pages for the chance to win £100 to spend in a Midsummer Place retailer of your choice by spotting the ghoulish ghosts.