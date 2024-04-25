Milton Keynes water park schools competition set to blow-up imaginations

The winning obstacle design will be made a reality
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 12:31 BST
Innovative Milton Keynes youngsters are being invited to design their very own inflatable obstacle for a popular waterpark.

Aqua Parcs, Willen Lake, which reopens on Saturday May 4, is launching the schools competition which will see one pupil’s design brought to life in time for the 2025 season.

Co-owner Kieron said: "We’re excited to announce our new schools competition for 2024, giving young people the opportunity to be a big part of our 2025 season and win a huge prize for themselves and their classmates.”

    The winning inflatable design will be part of an obstacle course in 2025.The winning inflatable design will be part of an obstacle course in 2025.
    The winner will also receive prizes including a season pass for Aquas Parc course in 2024, and a free session at the park for their year group, valued at over £3,000.

    Prizes will also be awarded to runner-ups.

    The competition is open until May 31. Entries should be emailed to [email protected] and must include the parent’s name, child’s name and age, school name, contact email, phone number, and the design itself.

