Milton Keynes water park schools competition set to blow-up imaginations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Innovative Milton Keynes youngsters are being invited to design their very own inflatable obstacle for a popular waterpark.

Aqua Parcs, Willen Lake, which reopens on Saturday May 4, is launching the schools competition which will see one pupil’s design brought to life in time for the 2025 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Co-owner Kieron said: "We’re excited to announce our new schools competition for 2024, giving young people the opportunity to be a big part of our 2025 season and win a huge prize for themselves and their classmates.”

Most Popular

The winning inflatable design will be part of an obstacle course in 2025.

The winner will also receive prizes including a season pass for Aquas Parc course in 2024, and a free session at the park for their year group, valued at over £3,000.

Prizes will also be awarded to runner-ups.