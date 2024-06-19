MK Pride Festival announces return to Milton Keynes this September
The popular event, which has seen crowds of some 16,000 people, will be taking place at Campbell Park on Saturday September 14, with celebrations taking place across Milton Keynes at sponsor locations including Pride Village sponsor 12th Street Milton Keynes.
The 12th Street leisure district will be a family-friendly haven throughout the day and lots of the businesses in the quarter will be hosting their very own LGBTQ+ safe havens for the whole family.
Meanwhile, Pride at night will see the city come alive, featuring the best post-pride parties in 12th Street Leisure Quarter. Pride-goers can expect to hear everything from their favourite LGBTQ+ party anthems to the biggest house beats, pure cheese classics and chart hits at Popworld.
Visit MK Pride Festival Facebook page for more details and updates.