Morse and Poirot head to Milton Keynes in theatrical thrillers

'I am absolutely thrilled': Tom Chambers will star as Inspector Morse

Two of fiction’s greatest detectives will be trying to crack crimes at Milton Keynes Theatre in a pair of productions heading to the venue.

Following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile comes to the city this autumn in a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story.

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can Hercule Poirot untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

The play will be directed by Lucy Bailey, who also directed the recent run of Murder on the Orient Express at Milton Keynes Theatre. It will be her fifth Agatha Christie play since staging Witness for the Prosecution, still performing at London’s County Hall.

Bailey said: “I’m delighted to be following Murder on The Orient Express with another of Poirot’s most famous cases, Death on the Nile. It takes place in the midsummer heat of Egypt and is one of Agatha Christie’s most passion-driven thrillers. A group of holiday makers attracted by the ancient beauty of the Nile find themselves in a living nightmare of jealousy and revenge. Trapped on board a pleasure steamer and adrift on the Nile, it’s a voyage into the heart of darkness.”

As with Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile is adapted by Ken Ludwig and presented by production company Fiery Angel. It runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday October 14 to Saturday October 18.

And the Inspector Morse will be coming to Milton Keynes next year in a new stage production, Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts.

A chilling mystery unfolds when a young actress suddenly dies on stage during a performance, and Detective Chief Inspector Morse embarks on a gripping investigation. What begins as a suspicious death inquiry takes a darker turn when the legendary inspector, together with DS Lewis, uncovers a connection to sinister events in his own past, twenty-five years earlier.

Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts marks the first-ever stage adaptation of the iconic detective. ITV’s long-running Inspector Morse, hailed by Radio Times as ‘the greatest British crime series of all time’, has inspired equally beloved spin-offs, Lewis and Endeavour. Starring Tom Chambers (Father Brown, Strictly Come Dancing) as Inspector Morse, this original story is written especially for the stage.

Tom Chambers says of taking on the role of the legendary detective: “I am absolutely thrilled. Played by John Thaw in the TV series, it is an iconic role which audiences clearly loved alongside the Morse murder mysteries. This brand-new production is a tantalising tale, rich in story and character and even unpicks some of Morse’s closely guarded personal life. It’s going to be a fabulous evening of entertainment.”

Based on the novels by Colin Dexter, theITV series Inspector Morse starred John Thaw as the erudite Inspector, famed for his love of opera, crosswords and a fine real ale. Alongside his trusted Sergeant, DS Lewis, played by Kevin Whately, the pair captivated audiences for 13 years.

The production comes to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday March 17 to Saturday March 21, 2026.

Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book tickets.