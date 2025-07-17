That’s one of the questions we’ll be answering once again this month, as we take a look at the most wanted CDs in July 2025, according to Discogs. Despite the short time between now and when we last took a look at the online marketplace, there have been some movements and even some new entries for the month. From a macabre interest (it would seem) for a controversial hip-hop artist, to an interest once again in the ‘90s alternative rock scene, it’s all movement for collectors as our list indicates.
All the information is correct as of writing. And once again, the releases and the amount of “wants” by those who use Discogs is not an indicator that they might be worth thousands. But for the still curious, here are your 25 most wanted CDs – have any cropped up in your collection over the last few weeks?
1. The Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (7243 8 40861 2 1, 1995)
An ambitious and sprawling double album, Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness is The Smashing Pumpkins' grand masterpiece, weaving through diverse musical textures from orchestral grandeur to raw rock. This epic EMI Pressing of the stereo 2xCD album, bursting with anthems like "Bullet with Butterfly Wings" and "1979," is a monumental statement from the alternative rock titans. 🔍 2023 wants | Getty Images/Discogs
2. Twenty One Pilots - Twenty One Pilots (none, 2009)
The very first self-titled album from Twenty One Pilots showcases the raw, early vision of the duo's genre-blending sound. This independent, self-released US CD album in a cardsleeve offers a fascinating look at their origins before they achieved global fame. 🔍 2046 wants | Getty Images/Discogs
3. MF Doom - Operation Doomsday (FE-86 CD, 1999)
The legendary debut that introduced the world to the masked supervillain, MF Doom's Operation: Doomsday is a cult classic brimming with his idiosyncratic flow, intricate wordplay, and sample-heavy production. This seminal US CD album from Fondle 'Em Records is a cornerstone for any serious hip-hop collection. 🔍 2050 wants | Getty Images/Discogs
4. Deftones - Around The Fur (9 46810-2, 1997)
A pivotal album that cemented Deftones' unique blend of alternative metal and atmospheric soundscapes, Around The Fur is aggressive, melodic, and deeply influential. This stereo US CD album showcases their evolving artistry and raw power. 🔍 2054 wants | Getty Images/Discogs
