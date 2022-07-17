Music fans pack into Campbell Park for Rag ‘n’ Bone Man headline gig

Thousands of music fans packed into Campbell Park on Saturday to see multi-platinum selling singer songwriter Rag ‘n’ Bone Man.

The musician has been out on tour across the UK and Europe and yesterday headed to Milton Keynes for the first time as part of a series of concerts at the park.

Joining Rag ‘n’ Bone Man - aka Rory Graham – were Hull’s Charlotte Jane and folk / Americana singer songwriter Jade Bird.

Not long after the sun dipped beneath the trees at Campbell Park, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man took to the stage, flanked by his expansive live band.

He opened with Skin, one of the biggest hits from his 2017 debut album and from the offset, had fans arms aloft singing along.

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s set comprised of tracks from his debut record Human, its successor Life By Misadventure as well as new material.

Following the opener, Graham played tracks including All You Ever Wanted as well as the Nothing But Thieves remix of Alone, telling the audience of his admiration for the band and how he prefers to play their version live.

Between songs, Graham was on great form, regularly talking to fans, repeatedly joking how it wasn’t the end of the ballad section just yet and trying to work out if this was his first visit to the city.

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man’s sound is one which shifts between a plethora of genres – which probably goes a long way to explain his wide-ranging appeal and the thousands inside Campbell Park.

As his set shifted between blues, R&B, soul and alternative rock influences, Graham switched between playing electric and acoustic guitars as well as just singing.

Other highlights of his set included Grace and As You Are, while fans were also treated to new song Circles, which he worked on with drum n’ bass DJ Shy FX.

After closing with his multi-platinum selling single Human, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man returned for an encore which included Hell Yeah and his 2019 hit with Calvin Harris, Giant.

