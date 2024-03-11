Muslim Women celebrate Inclusion and Empowerment with other Faith groups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Distinguished guest speakers, including Frances Gordon from Milton Keynes and District Reform Synagogue, Nudrat Hopper from St. Frideswide's Church Water Eaton, Neelam Shiraz from Thames Valley Police, Cllr Emily Darlington, and a representative from MK Act, the Local Domestic Abuse Intervention Service, shared profound insights into their personal and professional journeys towards fostering inclusivity for women in society.

Each speaker highlighted the positive transformations they've witnessed and actively contributed to, stressing the ongoing importance of collective efforts to enhance inclusivity for women.

A highlight of the event was the keynote address delivered by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association, shedding light on feminism in the modern world and Islam's long-standing elevation of women's status.

Muslims celebrating International Women's Day

They also delved into the history of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association, also known as Lajna Ima'illah, established in 1922. This organization, an auxiliary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, aims to empower women and provide them with opportunities to contribute positively to society.

Marya Ahmad, the Outreach secretary for the Association, conveyed gratitude to those present and acknowledged the valuable insights shared by the speakers, showcasing the diverse approaches to promoting inclusivity among women in society.

The event also featured an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association, both in Milton Keynes and across the UK. This exhibition highlighted the impactful contributions made by women within the association, further demonstrating their commitment to empowerment and inclusivity.

The event was attended by over 60 people. As the event concluded, the President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women's Association, Wjeeha Jawad Butt, reflected, “Today, we've experienced the strength of unity, the richness of diversity, and the bonds of sisterhood transcending faiths and communities.

