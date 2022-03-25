My Chemical Romance reveal support acts for Stadium MK shows

My Chemical Romance are headlining three dates in Milton Keynes in May.

New Jersey rock band My Chemical Romance have revealed the support acts which will join them for their three headline gigs at Stadium MK in May.

The band is set to play to more than 160,000 fans across eight shows in the UK this spring – including three in Milton Keynes.

Joining My Chemical Romance on all three dates in Milton Keynes will be British legends Placebo, who today released their long awaited new album Never Let Me Go.

Additionally, Lost Alone and Aviva will play on May 19, Barns Courtney and Cassyette on May 21 and Starcrawler and Charlotte Sands on May 22.

Formed in Newark, NJ, My Chemical Romance independently released their debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love in 2002.

What followed, no one could have predicted. 2004's major label debut Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge changed the face of the alternative rock scene with their cult like following, electrifying live shows and a message to the outsiders that has never been lost.

2006 saw the release of concept album The Black Parade which launched the band into the stratosphere of global domination and mainstream success.

This was followed by the release of their last full length album Danger Days- The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys in 2010 to critical acclaim and global touring.

Then in March 2013, the band decided to call it a day and My Chemical Romance was no more.

Fast forward to 2017, My Chemical Romance regrouped out of the public eye and December 2019 saw their return in Los Angeles.

For more information and ticket availability, visit www.mychemicalromance.com, www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

