New exhibition to celebrate 60 years of Marshall Amplification

Jim Marshall founded the company in 1962.

Music fans will be able to take a closer look at historic moments from the archive of one of the biggest names in the industry when a new exhibition celebrating Marshall Amplification opens next week at Milton Keynes Museum.

The Bletchley-based firm, founded by Jim Marshall, is synonymous with servicing discerning musicians the world over – from bedroom players to stadium headliners.

The exhibiton, which will include rare and personal exhibits from its founder, is heading to the museum following the success of last year’s Wired For Sound exhibition which charted the history of the town’s music scene.

Marshall's managing director Jon Ellery said: “As a brand, Marshall Amplification now sells everything you need to create music, listen to music and enjoy music.

“We are so pleased to be able to share milestone moments and items from the brand's history with music fans, and to do it in our anniversary year makes it all the more special.

“It's also the perfect way to raise the volume and remember the man behind the name and I know Jim would be thrilled to see his work celebrated at Milton Keynes Museum, in the town he made his home.”

The exhibition is being held in conjunction with Wired For Sound, which will use the occasion to focus on the history of the National Bowl, the iconic venue which has welcomed world-famous artists including Michael Jackson, U2, Foo Fighters, Queen, Black Sabbath and Bon Jovi during its four decade history.

Many previously unseen images will be on display, together with rare items of memorabilia.

Wired For Sound author and founder of the Milton Keynes Music Archive Sammy Jones said: “We had a brilliant response to the show and the book release last year and this exhibition is a further opportunity to recall the wealth of talent that has passed through the new town.

“We have such an amazing musical heritage here, and this show will be a welcome chance to celebrate it once again.”

Visitors will be able to learn more about the manufacturing side of Marshall as well as how its headquarters may be in Milton Keynes, but its Vietnam premises are also vital to its success.

Milestone amps on display will include signatures, anniversaries, digital and the studio range of classic amps.

Today, Marshall Amplification doesn't just power musicians on the stage – in recent years it has used its expertise and know-how to expand, and the business now runs its own record label and live agency and even has a leading studio facility on site.

The exhibition will run from April 9 to May 2 during usual museum hours.