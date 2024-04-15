One Voice: multi-faith concert in Milton Keynes this May

Different faiths are coming together in Milton Keynes for an afternoon of music and spiritual reverence to show unity through music.
By Debbie TwiggerContributor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:05 BST
Four local faith groups are coming together to organise a concert at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes to show unity between different cultures and faiths in the area.

InterfaithMK, The MK Reformed Synagogue, Trubys Abrahamic Choir and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are co-hosting this concert on the 12th of May which will be attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Buckingham and the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Kurshida Mirza.

Local musician and organiser, Andrew Gilbert, is enthusiastic about bringing different music styles and cultures together for this one off opportunity.

One Voice flyerOne Voice flyer
    Organising committee member, Debbie Twigger, said: ‘this is an incredible showcase moment to bring faiths together in Milton Keynes to share talents, musical ability and gain an understanding of different cultures in the city. Join us for an incredible afternoon of music and unity.’

    Tickets are free from Event Brite: One Voice.

