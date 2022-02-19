Orbital, Quantic and Erol Alkan among acts to play inaugural Stowaway Festival

Orbital will be headlining Stowaway.

Acclaimed electronic music duo Orbital and genre-fusing DJ Quantic will headline the inaugural Stowaway Festival this summer.

The event will take place at Stowe across three days in August with a third headliner set to be announced in the coming months.

Set in picturesque countryside with ancient woodland and lakes, Stowaway has been described by organisers as an intelligently curated, incredibly stylish three-day festival with camping.

Quantic will be headlining Stowaway with a DJ set.

Talking about headlining Stowaway, Orbital said: “Really looking forward to playing Stowaway Festival.

“We love this kind of festival where there is much more to do than just watch us, although you’d be mad to miss our set.

“We always enjoy exploring the hidden happenings and beautiful countryside - you never know where you will end up.”

Joining Orbital and Quantic (DJ set) will be Erol Alkan, Nightmares On Wax (DJ set), Norman Jay MBE, Roni Size, Luke Una, Ishmael Ensemble, Dr Banana, Gina Breeze, Corto.Alto, James Alexander Bright, All Day Breakfast Cafe, Sam Don, Miche, Mix Nights (Saffron Records), Gallegos, Frenic Live, Thrilogy, J.Morrison, Admin, Felix Joy, Social Service Crew, Alba, Shush, Robbins, Junior Jungle, George Powell and Immi Dash.

Music will take place across multiple stages and there will also be comedy and other performing arts as well as hidden parties, banquets in the woods, wild swimming and canoeing, wellness, relaxation and kids’ activities as well as artisan food and drink - including beer from the on-site Blackpit Brewery.

Created in 2017 as the Festival Of Beer, 2022 sees the festival relaunch as Stowaway with a mission to deliver the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world, combining the very best in contemporary culture with wellness and family activities and food and drink from all corners of the world.

Festival goers will be able to dance the night away in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs.

Festival founder Duncan Wheeler said: “We originally created The Festival of Beer as a way for our friends, and friends of friends, to get together and have a great time in our beautiful woodlands and as a way of promoting the Blackpit beer we brew here on the farm.

“We’ve learned so much over the past five years and the festival has grown and grown.

“We’re so excited to relaunch as Stowaway and can’t wait to welcome new friends to this very special place.”

The Stowaway Festival takes place from Friday, August 19, to Sunday, August 22, at Blackpit Brewery in Stowe.