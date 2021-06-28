Outdoor theatre near Milton Keynes reveals summer line-up

An outdoor theatre near Milton Keynes has confirmed its summer schedule, announcing 24 shows, starting on July 24.

There will be 24 performances this summer spanning 10 different programmes, varying from reworking of well-known musicals to stage adaptations of classic literature.

The Arches Theatre near Milton Keynes, will host a line-up, which includes: returning favourites ‘Musicals in the Park’ and its cast of West End artists, including Adam Lyons (Dirty Dancing) and Amy Di Bartolomeo (We Will Rock You).

Pictures from last year's season at The Arches Theatre

Also, West End and Broadway leading man, Alistair Brammer, with his solo concert; professional Shakespeare troupe, The Wet Mariners, one of the UK's finest ABBA Tribute Bands, ABBA Sensation; touring theatre companies, DOT Productions and British Touring Shakespeare; and local troupe, Etcetera Theatre Company.

The unique venue is situated under a disused railway bridge and in beautiful parkland, offering an open air stage in Clifton Reynes near Olney.

Popular local theatre group, Milton Keynes Theatre of Comedy, also return to stage an exclusive production of ‘Ripping Yarns’ created by Michael Palin and Terry Jones of Monty Python fame. By kind permission of Michael Palin and the late Terry Jones’ wife, all profits from the show will be donated to the National Brain Appeal - a dementia charity.

For family friendly theatre fun, The Arches Theatre is bringing back its extremely popular summer panto with its cast of local actors. This year it is the classic rags to riches tale, Cinderella.

The Arches Theatre is renowned for its unique outdoor experience. Guests are advised to bring their own chairs, food and refreshments.

Owner of The Arches Theatre, David Pibworth, said: “The Arches is a small, independent theatre, so it means the world to us to be able to keep supporting all artists at a time they need it most.

“Our lineup is bigger than ever this year and we are very excited about reopening in just over a month.

“We are all about bringing an immersive, exciting and different experience to our outdoor theatre, where our audience won't have to pay through the nose for it! At The Arches, we create a unique experience that you won't get elsewhere within Buckinghamshire."