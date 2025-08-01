Of the pantheon (or glut) of musical biopics that could appear in the forthcoming years, one name that we bid farewell to this week stands above the rest – Ozzy Osbourne.

'The Prince of Darkness' is one of those rare musicians who managed to transcend one art form, becoming as much a beloved reality show dad as he is one of the godfathers of heavy metal. With tales of debauchery, redemption, and recovery towards the end of his life, it would no doubt make a fascinating biopic should it come to fruition. Do I hear early Oscar buzz... very early, should I say?

With discussions now surrounding potentially ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ we get a biopic on the life of Ozzy Osbourne, Gambling.com’s Entertainment expert, James Leyfield, has already offered up suggestions who could play the role in the future, with some obvious names alongside a few interesting selections, depending on the nature of the biopic.

So, who could play Ozzy in his life story? Here are the 15 favourites and the odds that are currently being offered.

1 . Denzel Washington (Odds: 10/1, Probability: 9.1%) A veteran Hollywood actor and an acting legend, his casting would be seen as a huge left-field choice. However, given his immense versatility, you could argue he has the dramatic chops to nail the 'Prince of Darkness' persona - especially if any biopic eschews a normal narrative for a biopic (see: I'm Not Here.)

2 . Fred Hechinger (Odds: 9/1, Probability: 10%) Hechinger is a contemporary, youthful choice for the role. The young actor is best known for his work in the Fear Street trilogy and HBO's The White Lotus, making him a rising star with a unique and quirky screen presence.

3 . Caleb Landry Jones (Odds: 8/1, Probability: 11.1%) A surprising entry, Jones has received critical acclaim for his roles in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Get Out, showcasing his range with intense and off-kilter characters. His experience with dramatic, transformative roles could lend a unique depth to the portrayal of Osbourne.