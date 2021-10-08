Paloma Faith coming to Milton Keynes as part of new tour

BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith is coming to Milton Keynes as part of a UK summer tour in 2022 that kicks off in Edinburgh in June. She will perform at Campbell Park on July 17 with tickets are available from Friday, October 15 via the website.

The extensive 23- date tour will run throughout June, July and August 2022 and will see Paloma play a number of outdoor venues including cricket clubs, city squares, parks and racecourses as well as a handful of indoor venues.

Paloma said: "I've been touring my recent album, Infinite Things, and it's been so invigorating seeing everyone out on the road around the UK. I've loved playing live again and I am beyond excited to announce my Summer 2022 tour. I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me. There’s nothing like it.”

Performing many hits from her extensive repertoire, the shows will have fans singing along to classics such as “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” and “Lullaby” as well as new songs from her fifth studio album “Infinite Things”.