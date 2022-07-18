Paloma Faith delivers pop masterclass at Campbell Park

Paloma Faith brought Campbell Park’s live concert series to a close on Sunday night with a set of pop perfection.

Following headline performances on previous nights by ABBA Symphonic and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, the London singer songwriter treated fans to some of her best-known hits from across her five albums.

Organisers were forced to make a last minute change to the line-up after James Morrison pulled out due to illness.

Joe Bygraves stepped in to replace Morrison and followed Katie Kittermaster who opened proceedings.

Both singer-songwriters performed solo, playing sets mixing their own material with a few covers thrown in.

Paloma Faith walked on stage greeted by cheers from the Milton Keynes audience and after opening with Gold from her latest album Infinite Things, played a set brimming with up-beat pop hits.

With seemingly unlimited levels of energy, Paloma spent almost her entire set bounding around the stage, spinning in circles, all while not missing a note.

She spent every opportunity between songs to talk to the thousands packed inside Campbell Park.

Mid set, she paid tribute to her musical director Kevin Banks who sadly died earlier this year, explaining she had written two songs about him before his death and how he’d joked that they’d “better be good”.

Paloma slowed proceedings down for a mid-set acoustic performance which saw her sat in a huddle with her band members at the rear of the stage, while later in her set, a cover of Janis Joplin’s Piece Of My Heart had the whole of Campbell Park singing along.

The multi-platinum selling single Lullaby and chart-topping hit Changing again upped the tempo before Paloma brought her set to a close with her 2014 hit Only Love Can Hurt Like This.

With Campbell Park illuminated with camera flashes, she shouted, “Paloma Faith Is my name, goodnight,” before departing the Campbell Park stage.

