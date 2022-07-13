Paloma Faith, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and ABBA Symphonic set for Campbell Park gigs

Paloma Faith is headlining Campbell Park on Sunday.

Chart-topping musicians Paloma Faith and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man as well as stars from the West End production of Mamma Mia! are heading to Milton Keynes this weekend for three outdoor gigs in the city.

Campbell Park is hosting the concerts which kick off this Friday with ABBA Symphonic which will see Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton as well as others from the London West End production of Mamma Mia! take to the stage, backed by a full rock band and the Heart of England Orchestra.

Arranged and conducted by the Grammy Award winner Steve Sidwell, ABBA Symphonic will feature all of the band’s greatest hits including ‘Waterloo’, ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’ and ‘SOS’, delivered on an epic scale.

This is one for all the family to enjoy with the event welcoming visitors to bring a picnic for the ultimate British summer experience.

Saturday, July 16, will see internationally acclaimed singer / songwriter Rory Graham, a.k.a Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, arrive in Milton Keynes.

The multiple BRIT Award winner topped the UK album charts with his debut album ‘Human’ which also crashed into charts across the world.

Thousands of fans will be able to sing along to his huge hits including, ‘Human’, ‘Skin’, ‘Giant’ - his collaboration with superstar producer Calvin Harris and other tracks from his latest number one album Life By Misadventure which was the fastest-selling album by a solo artist in 2021.

He’ll be joined by special guest indie singer / songwriter and BBC Radio 1 favourite, Jade Bird, with support from Hull’s rising star, Charlotte Jane.

Closing the weekend of live music on Sunday, July 17, is double platinum and BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith. Performing an array of hits from her extensive and much-loved repertoire, fans can expect to singing along to classics such as ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’ and ‘Lullaby’ as well as new songs from her fifth studio album ‘Infinite Things’.

She will be joined by one of the UK’s best-loved singer / songwriters, James Morrison.

Also a BRIT Award winner, his set will be packed with hit singles such as ’You Give Me Something’ and ‘Wonderful World’ from his number one debut album ‘Undiscovered’.

All three shows are heading to Milton Keynes thanks to Bedford-based independent promoter LPH Concerts & Events.

Advance tickets cost £37.40 for adults and £11.40 for children for ABBA Symphonic, £43.45 for Rag ‘n’ Bone Man and £52.25 for Paloma Faith. Ticket prices will be more on the door.

Doors for each show open from 5pm.

Tickets can be purchased at www.lph.live.