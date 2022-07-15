Paloma Faith sends message to Milton Keynes fans ahead of Campbell Park gig

Paloma Faith has sent a special message to the fans who will be attending her big show at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes on Sunday. The exclusive message was posted on the Facebook page of promoters LPH Concerts and Events.

https://www.facebook.com/LPHConcerts/videos/5155720831212623/

Paloma reveals that she is ’so excited’ to be coming to Campbell Park and to be playing on the same stage as James Morrison who is in support. She describes him as ‘one of the most brilliant singers from Britain’. Also in support is rising star, Katie Kittermaster.

It's hotting with fans looking forward to seeing Paloma Faith in Milton Keynes this weekend

Excitement is mounting for a big weekend of music in Campbell Park which kicks off tonight with ABBA Symphonic, followed by Rag ’N’ Bone Man on Saturday, and Paloma Faith who takes to the stage on Sunday.

Paloma Faith fans are in for a treat as she plans to play all her big hits including ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’, ‘Lullaby’, ‘Picking Up The Pieces’, ‘Changing’ and many more, as well as new songs from her fifth studio album ‘Infinite Things’.

On the subject of touring Paloma has said: “I’ve loved playing live again. I love nothing more than singing for you all and hearing you sing back to me. There’s nothing like it.”

The sun will be out as the crowds gather in Campbell Park from 5pm for Sunday’s concert - it’s no wonder Paloma is so excited to be coming to Milton Keynes.

Paloma Faith will be sharing the stage with James Morrison