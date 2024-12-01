Pendulum to play "biggest ever live show" at National Bowl in Milton Keynes next summer

Pendulum will return to the National Bowl in Milton Keynes next summer.

Drum and bass giants Pendulum will play their biggest ever headline show at the National Bowl next summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band previously played the legendary Milton Keynes venue in 2008 supporting Linkin Park and two years later in 2010 supporting The Prodigy.

They will headline on Saturday, August 9, 2025, with tickets going on presale on Thursday, December 5 at 10am and then on general sale the following day at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian act, known for mixing drum and bass and rock, released their debut album Hold Your Colour in 2005.

Pendulum on stage at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes in 2010. Photo by David Jackson.

This has since been followed by 2008’s In Silico and 2010’s Immersion.

In the UK, they have had top 10 hits in the singles chart with Propane Nightmares and Watercolour which reached number nine and number four respectively.

Announcing the show online, organisers said: “After the roaring sold-out success of this summer's inaugural event with Chase & Status, we're turning up the volume and stepping into 2025 with a lineup that's larger than life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More stages, more energy with an unstoppable fusion of live and DJ performances that will set the Bowl ablaze.

Pendulum on stage at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes in 2010. Photo by David Jackson.

“Leading the charge is none other than the mighty Pendulum.

“Returning to Milton Keynes Bowl to take their rightful place at the top with their seismic live performance and unrivalled signature sound.”

Pendulum are expected to be joined by more than 40 other artists on the day performing across multiple stages.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets at http://www.pendulum-live.com