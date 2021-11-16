Pictures show 2021 pantomime cast leading Santa Parade in Milton Keynes

Relive the festivities via our photo gallery

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:25 pm
Hundreds flocked to the Santa Parade at Centre:MK on Friday (November 12), including the cast of this year's pantomime.

The cast of Jack and The Beanstalk were on hand to open a Peter Rabbit themed grotto.

Next month, Gina Murray and Laura Evans will star at Milton Keynes Theatre, offering their take on the famous fairy tale.

Starting on December 11, the long-awaited return of panto in Milton Keynes runs until January 8.

You can relive Friday's fun by clicking through our photo gallery below:

