Pop band Imagine Dragons to play their only 2022 UK gig in Milton Keynes

Multi-platinum Grammy award winners Imagine Dragons will play Stadium MK as their only UK date on their 2022 Mercury World Tour.

Following the announcement of the tour, and in celebration of the release of their latest album, Mercury – Act 1, Imagine Dragons have announced one UK show, in Milton Keynes, will take place on Saturday, June 18..

Tickets for the Stadium MK show will go one general sale this Friday, November 19, at 9am via the websiteWith 46 million albums and 55 million songs sold globally, as well as 74 billion combined streams, Imagine Dragons remains one of the best-selling rock bands, reinventing the genre with their enormous breakout success across the 2010s.

Multi-platinum Grammy award winners Imagine Dragons to play at home of Stadiu MK next summer

Billboard’s Top 3 rock songs of the decade belonged to the band –“ Believer,” “Thunder” and “Radioactive.” Formed in 2009, Imagine Dragons developed a grassroots following with a series of independently released EPs before making their major label debut on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope with the 2012 EP Continued Silence.

Night Visions, their 2012 full-length debut, entered the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and the lead-off track “Radioactive” topped Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, won a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance, and achieved RIAA Diamond status.

2015’s Smoke + Mirrors debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. EVOLVE, which followed in 2017, earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album and unleashed three No. 1 Alternative radio hits: “Believer,” the GRAMMY-nominated “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.” All three songs were also top 5 hits at Top 40 radio, with “Thunder” rising to the No. 1 spot.

The band’s fourth album, ORIGINS, debuted atop Billboard’s Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and lead single "Natural" spent nine weeks at No. 1 at alternative radio and set the current record for all-time “most spins in a week” at the format.

Their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Mercury –Act 1, was released on September 3, 2021. Teaming up with esteemed producer Rick Rubin and with its title drawing inspiration from the word “mercurial,”.

Mercury –Act 1is a candid album that abandons metaphorically charged lyrics and instead embraces emotional extremities, holding nothing back. It marks the band’s first album since 2018’s ORIGINS.