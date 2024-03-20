'Amber Davies takes on Julia Roberts’ iconic role as Vivian while Oliver Savile is great as Edward' (photo: Marc Brenner)

As one of the best loved rom-com films of the 1990s, Pretty Woman’s latest offering as a stage musical landed at Milton Keynes Theatre last night.

And, judging by the audience reaction, it looks like becoming a huge hit all over again.

There was certainly a strong feeling of nostalgia as we entered the auditorium yet many among the audience were not even born when the film hit the big screen. Basically it’s a ‘boy-buys-girl’ storyline with a hint of Cinderalla’s rags to riches exploits. Sex worker Vivian Ward plies her ‘trade’ along Hollywood Boulevard and is picked up by Edward Lewis, a handsome billionaire who just needs a partner for an evening soirée.

Ore Oduba is one of the stars of the show (photo: Marc Brenner)

Amber Davies takes on Julia Roberts’ iconic role as Vivian, dressed in a tight lycra skirt, sexy thigh-high boots and a blonde wig while Oliver Savile is great as Edward in the role originally played by Richard Gere. His song Freedom was certainly one of the highlights in the thoroughly enjoyable opening act.

Both leads had excellent voices. Vivian’s This Is My Life and I Can’t Go Back, together with Edward's Long Way Home and You And I in an even better second act, met with rapturous applause.

There were particularly strong performances from Natalie Paris as Kit De Luca, Vivian’s prostitute side-kick. I also loved Noah Harrison as clownish hotel bellboy Giulio who is romantically linked to his manager Mr Thompson, brilliantly played by former BBC TV sports reporter and 2016 Strictly Come Dancing champion, Ore Oduba.

Oduba has certainly taken to the stage with aplomb since his Strictly days and especially in this particular musical. He also appears as Happy Man, his song and dance routines shared with Giulio in the Rodeo Drive number being absolutely sensational.

I was particularly delighted to hear 20 newly penned numbers courtesy of Bryan Adams and Jim Vallence as I’d half expected to suffer a ‘jukebox-style’ mash-up. So often some so-called musicals have simply resurrected a handful of popular songs.

There's also a wonderful aria performed by Lila Falce-Bass and Josh Damer-Jennings (aka Violetta and Alfredo) from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera La Traviata along with a brief taster of Roy Orbison’s Oh, Pretty Woman at the beginning of Act Two – and that was the right song for the finale as Ore Odube and Natalie Paris took the lead to rapturous arm-waving applause!

Special mention of Chomba Taule as shipyard owner David Morse whose business is saved from asset-stripping after Vivian changes Edward’s mind and instead he agrees to fund a new American cruise liner.

With an impressive ensemble and swing cast, the show has six-piece orchestra under musical director Griff Johnson who were quite magnificent as is the clever set design, slick choreography, colourful costumes and lighting.

Pretty Woman The Musical is a show which certainly lifts the spirits.