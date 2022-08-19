Review: Revisit Northampton as it used to be with the unique and energetic Song of The Summer

Members of the Song of the Summer ensemble (photo: Rosy Addison)

There is a new trend in town that is currently taking The Picturedrome by storm: gig theatre.

Gig theatre is simply a play whose storyline is enhanced by live music.

It literally adds a new and exciting beat to the concept of theatre.

Song of the Summer is a comedy drama written and directed by Tristan Jackson-Pate about a group of teenage musicians coming together to form a band in 2006.

Most Popular

Local musicians at that time were playing in venues such as The Soundhaus, The Lamplighter and The Black Prince, trying to “make the big time.”

A cast of professional actors/musicians from around the UK and a youth ensemble of local performers from local universities, colleges schools and community settings have been working together for the last six months, on this co-production between Cherwell Theatre company and the Royal & Derngate.

The result was an energetic immersive experience at the Picturedrome.

Local band Thrifted, from Northampton college, did a marvellous job at setting the scene with a few covers of famous indie tracks including Supersonic by Oasis.

The band delivered a great performance and it was good to see a female drummer in the band, Alice Betts, who nailed it.

It was standing room only; the audience at this gig theatre were on their feet to watch, apart from a few designated seats for those with access requirements.

In an impromptu moment, members of the youth ensemble gatecrashed the stage which gave an air of “rock ‘n’ roll”.

There was plenty to like about the main performance that followed.

Different scenes took place in different parts of the venue. The action moved from the stage and the bar to a recreated carpet shop at the far end, to up on the metal staircase. The result offered the audience an energetic immersive experience.

The cast of actor/musicians delivered solid charismatic performances. The relationship between liberteen Leo played by Matt Leaman and Alex played by Charles Sloboda-Bolton explored the creative dynamic between of members of the band with sensitivity.

All the cast clearly revelled in this new theatrical experience providing a raw energy to the show, managing to recreate the vibrancy of a particular era of live music in Northampton.

Original songs inspired by the 2006 indie scene were great to watch with a pint in hand. It was good to see another talented female actor/musician Olivia Bennett killing it in on the drums again!

The only criticism of the show was that at times the plot was difficult to follow due in part to sound issues as people moved around the venue or perhaps scripting issues.

Overall though, this gig-theatre piece was definitely worth a watch to see a unique immersive experience by a talented vibrant group of performers.