Rock Chorus choir is back with The Big Gig fundraiser at The Venue Milton Keynes

The Rock Chorus choir is back on song and planning to stage its annual Big Gig fundraiser in Milton Keynes on March 19.

Up to 150 members will be singing two fabulous sets of classic and contemporary rock and pop songs all arranged and conducted by singer songwriter Lauren Field. The performance will also feature original compositions including the choir's 'lockdown' song which was written and recorded during lockdown.

Rock Chorus director, Lauren Field, has been running community choirs in Beds, Herts and Bucks and has run a Rock Chorus choir in Milton Keynes since 2009.

The Rock Chorus choir is back at the Venue MK for its annual Big Gig fundraiser

She said: "We are returning to our Annual Big Gig fundraiser at the Venue in Milton Keynes on March 19 at 7.30pm.

"We will be raising money this year for the cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better and want to get the word out about the event.

"During the Covid lockdowns Rock Chorus provided a much needed lifeline to many of our members who would have been alone without the online sessions and projects which kept everyone in touch and involved and we even wrote and recorded a lockdown song which was filmed and produced virtually.

"We are celebrating our return to live singing and events with our 10th annual performance at the Venue with members from all five of our choirs.