Sea Power, Terror and Pulled Apart By Horses among acts heading to Craufurd Arms

Indie-rock sextet Sea Power, acclaimed LA hardcore band Terror and Leeds’ Pulled Apart By Horses are among the bands heading to Milton Keynes next week to headline the Craufurd Arms.

See Power, pictured, released their eighth album Everything Was Forever in February this year and are currently touring across the UK.

Everything Was Forever entered the midweek chart at number one and then settled at a final position of number four.

The band made memorable main stage appearances at Latitude and Blue Dot festivals this summer and also hosted their own Krankenhaus Festival, taking place at the 12th-century Muncaster Castle on the western edge of the Lake District.

BBC 6 Music listeners voted Krankenhaus in the top three of this year’s UK festivals, just behind Green Man and End Of The Road. Support at Milton Keynes is by Novelty Island.

Los Angeles’ Terror formed at the turn of the century and are led by singer Scott Vogel.

They released their latest album Pain Into Power in May.

Pulled Apart By Horses released their latest album Reality Cheques last month, their first new LP since 2017’s The Haze.

Rock duo The Virginmary’s are returning to the region following the release of their new single, The Devil Keeps Coming while Buckinghamshire based Verminthrone are heading to Craufurd following the release of their EP Kingdom Of Worms.

Terror headline on Tuesday, October 25. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £18 before fees.

The Virginmary’s headline on Wednesday, October 26. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £13.50 before fees.

Sea Power also headline on Wednesday, October 26. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £19.50 before fees.

Verminthrone headline on Friday, October 28. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £5 in advance before fees.