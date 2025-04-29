Siouxsie and the Banshees guitarist John McKay to play solo show at Forever Now festival

John McKay will be appearing at Forever Now. Photo: Naomi Dryden-Smith

Legendary guitarist and original member of Siouxsie and the Banshees, John McKay, has been added to the Forever Now Festival taking place this summer at The National Bowl.

A key figure in post-punk history, John was the sonic dynamo and composer behind much of Siouxsie & the Banshees early music and hit singles.

His appearance at the Milton Keynes venue will be among his first solo performances.

He is cited as an influence on many of the great guitarists of the past few decades including Jim Reid of The Jesus and Mary Chain and Johnny Marr, both of whom will share the bill with him at Forever Now.

Fresh from the release of new album ‘Sixes and Sevens’, John is returning to live performance with a new band which includes Jen Brown (The Priscillas) on vocals, Jola (Adam & The Ants, The Priscillas) on drums, and Billy King on bass.

Forever Now, is taking place at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 22.

Headliners Kraftwerk will be joined by Billy Idol, The The, Death Cult, Johnny Marr, The Psychedelic Furs, The Jesus & Mary Chain, Peter Murphy, Happy Mondays, The Damned, Public Image Limited, Chameleons, Berlin, Theatre Of Hate, She Wants Revenge, The Motels and UK Decay.

Members of the Damned, The Chameleons, Berlin and Theatre Of Hate will join acclaimed author John Robb on the event’s literary stage – The Echo Chamber.

It will see some of the most influential figures in post-punk, gothic rock and new wave in conversation with Robb, delving into their own stories, insights and experiences.

Tickets cost from £95 before fees and are available via AXS and Ticketmaster, with VIP packages also available.

For more information, visit www.forevernowfestival.co.uk