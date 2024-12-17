The beloved Sega figurehead returns for his third cinematic outing this weekend 🦔

The latest instalment in the endearing “Sonic The Hedgehog” movie franchise is released this weekend (December 21 2024.)

This time though, Sonic might have met his match in the form of Shadow The Hedgehog.

Here’s the cast list for the new movie, including who Keanu Reeves’ is voicing on this occasion.

After huge fan demand, one of the most popular “anti-heroes” of the “Sonic The Hedgehog” video game series makes their debut on the big screen in “Sonic The Hedgehog 3.”

The film, reuniting Jim Carrey and James Marsden with the voice acting talents of Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba, is set to be released just in time for the Christmas holidays this year, with fans waiting with baited breath for the arrival of Shadow The Hedgehog.

Shadow has been featured in multiple animated series, such as “Sonic X” (2003-2006), which further expanded his fan base and although Shadow's spin-off game didn't achieve critical success, it garnered a dedicated fanbase. His cool, edgy persona and rivalry with Sonic created a strong fan connection, particularly among players who enjoy characters with anti-hero qualities.

So ahead of this weekend’s opening of the new movie, which hopes to add to the $719.71 million it’s already made at the box office (and not counting the streaming figures for the “Knuckles” TV series), who is Keanu Reeves’ voicing in the film - and is it suitable to drop your kids off to see these school holidays?

What is the storyline for “Sonic The Hedgehog 3?”

The official synopsis for “Sonic The Hedgehog 3” reads: “Sonic, Tails and Knuckles face a powerful and mysterious new adversary, Shadow the Hedgehog. Defeated by Shadow in every single way, the trio forms an unlikely alliance with Dr. Robotnik in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

“However, the stakes become raised when Robotnik is reunited with his thought-to-be-long-lost grandfather, Gerald Robotnik, who seems to have his own sinister plans for Shadow.”

Who does Keanu Reeves voice in “Sonic The Hedgehog 3?”

Keanu Reeves joins Jim Carrey and Idris Elba in the third instalment in the "Sonic The Hedgehog" film franchise - opening in the UK on December 21 2024. | Getty/Paramount

That would be the enigmatic character of Shadow The Hedgehog; in the video game franchise Shadow was created by Professor Gerald Robotnik, the grandfather of Dr. Eggman (the primary antagonist of the series). Professor Gerald created Shadow as part of a secret project, intending him to be the "ultimate life form."

He was designed to have superior strength, speed, and resilience, even surpassing Sonic, and is often portrayed as a more serious, reserved, and sometimes dark character, in stark contrast to Sonic's more carefree and adventurous nature. He is driven by a sense of justice and is often torn between his desire for revenge and doing what’s right.

Though initially introduced as an antagonist in “Sonic Adventure 2,” Shadow eventually became an anti-hero, at times aligning with Sonic and his friends to fight against greater threats, though he still maintains a morally grey stance.

Who else is appearing in “Sonic The Hedgehog 3?”

(L-R) Keanu Reeves, Krysten Ritter, Ben Schwartz, Adam Pally, Alyla Browne, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub, James Marsden, and Jeff Fowler attend the "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" Los Angeles premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on December 16, 2024, in Hollywood, California. | Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Idris Elba return to voice our heroic anthropomorphic trio, Sonic, Tails and Knuckles, with Jim Carrey once again playing the role of Ivo Robotnik (and his older family member, Gerald) and James Marsden and Tika Sumpter as Tom and Maddie Wachowski.

Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog

Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Miles "Tails" Prower

Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna

Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog

Jim Carrey as Dr. Ivo Robotnik and Gerald Robotnik

James Marsden as Tom Wachowski

Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski

Krysten Ritter as Director Rockwell

Natasha Rothwell as Rachel

Shemar Moore as Randall Hande

Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone

Tom Butler as Commander Walters

Adam Pally as Wade Whipple

Alyla Browne as Maria Robotnik

What is the run time for “Sonic The Hedgehog 3?”

According to IMDB, “Sonic The Hedgehog 3” has a run time of 110 minutes, or in layman’s terms one hour and 50 minutes - so expect just around two hours at the cinema including the obligatory movie trailers.

What is the age rating for “Sonic The Hedgehog 3?”

It is a movie that you’ll need to attend with your younger ones, as the British Board of Film Classification have given the film the age rating of PG, due to “mild violence, threat, language [and] rude humour.”

In their summary for the age rating, the BBFC wrote: “When a new adversary emerges, Sonic must team up with an old enemy in this action comedy adventure. Fans will be familiar with the action and antics, but some moments may not be suitable for very young children.”

When is “Sonic The Hedgehog 3” out in UK cinemas?

“Sonic The Hedgehog 3” is released in UK cinemas on December 21 2024.

