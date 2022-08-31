Squeez back out on tour (photo: Danny Clifford [email protected])

Squeeze will also be joined by very special guest and original ‘people’s poet’ Dr John Cooper Clarke.

The 22-date ‘Food For Thought’ tour will see Squeeze dip into their impressive list of hits and rare gems from throughout their extensive back catalogue.

Squeeze first formed in 1973, shortly after Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook had begun their song writing partnership. By 1977 they had made their recording debut and enjoyed a string of hits, establishing the band as not just a passing footnote in new-wave history, but as an important and vital part of quintessential British music.

Following solo careers, the Ivor Novello Award-winning duo reunited in 2007 to relaunch Squeeze and have been touring, writing and recording together ever since, returning to the UK album charts and airwaves with 2015’s Cradle To The Grave and 2017’s The Knowledge.

Over the last few years Squeeze have been touring extensively, most recently in the USA with Daryl Hall and John Oates and with Madness on their UK Arena tour.

Joining Squeeze on their UK tour is one of Britain's most outstanding poets - Dr John Cooper Clarke. His anarchic punk poetry has thrilled people for decades and his no nonsense approach to his work has seen his career spanning cultures, audiences, art forms and continents. Dr John Cooper Clarke will take you on an incredible journey with pieces from the new book, poems (old and new) and his usual musings, off the wall chat, riffs, gags and wicked humour.

Squeeze have also confirmed that they will once again support The Trussell Trust. The Trussell Trust provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, while also campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the future.

Squeeze aim to help to raise food, funds, and awareness of the 1,200 food bank centres across the UK. Attendees on the tour are asked to bring along food donations to the shows where there will be collection points across the venue each night. Here is a link to information on the items that are requested: https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate-food/ website.

This brand-new tour for Squeeze follows a summer of festival appearances across the UK and Europe.

Tour dates are:

Squeeze Food For Thought UK Tour

Fri 28 Oct 22 Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sat 29 Oct 22 Oxford New Theatre

Mon 31 Oct 22 Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tue 01 Nov 22 Newcastle O2 City Hall

Wed 02 Nov 22 Harrogate Convention Centre

Fri 04 Nov 22 Sheffield City Hall

Sat 05 Nov 22 Manchester O2 Apollo

Mon 07 Nov 22 Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Wed 09 Nov 22 Edinburgh Usher Hall

Fri 11 Nov 22 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sat 12 Nov 22 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tue 15 Nov 22 Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre

Thu 17 Nov 22 Swansea Arena

Fri 18 Nov 22 Cardiff St David’s Hall

Sat 19 Nov 22 London Eventim Apollo*

Mon 21 Nov 22 Southampton O2 Guildhall

Tue 22 Nov 22 Bath Forum

Wed 23 Nov 22 Torquay Princess Theatre

Sat 26 Nov 22 Brighton Centre

Sun 27 Nov 22 Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre

Tue 29 Nov 22 Guildford G Live