Little Dragon are one of the acts who will be performing at Stowaway.

The Stowaway Festival will return for its second year this summer with acts including Crazy P Soundsystem, Dan Shake, Little Dragon and David Rodigan all set to perform.

Stowaway will take place from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20, on woodland near Stowe and tickets are on sale now.

Festival founder Duncan Wheeler said: “We relaunched as Stowaway last year because we wanted to take it back to the essence of what a festival should be about, joy, freedom and good vibes.

Crazy P Soundsystem

“Dancing to great music while forgetting the outside world for a few days.

“Stowaway is a festival made by festival-goers, for festival-goers.”

Other acts which organisers have today announced will be performing at Stowaway include Eats Everything, Easy Star All-Stars, House Gospel Choir, Irvine Welsh, Jamz Supernova, Joe Goddard, Little Dragon and Roy Ayers. The full line-up is available online.

Created in 2017 as the Festival Of Beer, last year saw the festival relaunch as Stowaway, with a mission to deliver, ‘the perfect weekend antidote to the trappings of the modern world in beautiful surroundings with internationally renowned musicians and DJs’.

David Rodigan.

Mr Wheeler added: “We don’t intend to rip people off so we keep our ticket prices reasonable and make the kids activities free on-site.

“I honestly can’t wait to welcome old and new friends to this very special place.”

Stowaway will also feature hidden parties, a woodland spa, wild swimming and canoeing, wellness and relaxation, kids activities and many other events which are all included in the ticket price.

There will also be artisan food and drink including craft beers and spirits.

Tickets for the three-day event with camping start at £129. Concessions are available.

