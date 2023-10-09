Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a wonderful performance in the Birmingham Town Hall earlier this year, Thornton is delighted to announce that the Senior Chamber Choir have been selected to perform at the Music for Youth Prom in the Royal Albert Hall, London on Tuesday 14th November.

This Prom features young musicians who will take part in a spectacular concert like no other: full-scale symphony orchestras are showcased alongside some of the brightest young jazz bands, chamber groups, choirs, bands and singer songwriters from across the UK; it will also feature a unique, specially produced Creative Project including over 1000 musicians, for this not-to-be missed-occasion.

The girls in the Chamber Choir are now delighted that they gave up the first day of their summer holiday - and what a reward they have got for their efforts!

Particularly impressive is the fact that many of the groups are auditioned county ensembles and Thornton are one of the only schools to be selected to perform.

Mrs Broad, Director of Music said, “I am beyond proud of all the girls and I actually screamed down the phone when I got the call! I am now wondering if I can slip my life-sized Gary Barlow cutout onto the stage as the perfect addition to any choir!”.

Dr Shaw, Head Teacher said, “Thornton is well known for our enjoyment of music and singing, and our amazing results and success!

"This is a stand out occasion for the whole school as we are one of very few schools in the whole country selected to perform.