Ten of the best things to see and so in Milton Keynes in the coming days

Hit musical Heathers promises high-school thrills at Milton Keynes Theatre (photo: Pamela Raith)

1 Heathers the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 16 to 20

The high-octane black-comedy rock musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, is back with a bang. Westerberg High’s Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody. Heathers the Musical had a successful West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

2 Seth Lakeman, The Stables, Wavendon, November 15

Seth is one of the biggest names on the British folk scene and has been making his mark since he was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2005. Fans will be treated to tracks from his new album and the gold-selling Freedom Fields. Visit stables.org to book.

3 Frazey Ford, The Stables, Wavendon, November 17

Vancouver-based soul-Americana artist Frazey has released three hugely acclaimed solo albums. She is known for creating a world of shape shifting rhythm she refers to as “pagan disco”, melding soul, psychedelia and funk. Visit stables.org to book.

4 Skerryvore, The Stables, Wavendon, November 23

Skerryvore have undertones of pop-folk-Americana, which is fused with the band’s Scottish upbringing to create something unique. They have released two singles over the last few months, both play-listed on BBC Radio 2. Visit stables.org to book.

5 Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 13

Sir Ranulph Fiennes has spent his life in pursuit of extreme adventure, risking life and limb in some of the most ambitious private expeditions ever undertaken. Visit atgtickets.com to book.

6 Chubby and the Gang, Craufurd Arms, Wolverton, November 21

Chubby and the Gang have been leading a pack of bands coming out of a new wave of British hardcore. The Guardian declared them “UK punk’s most vital new band” and NME called them “the scene’s clear front-runners”. Visit thecraufurdarms.com to book.

7 Glyndebourne Opera Tour, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 11 and 12

The world-class company presents two striking performances. Handel’s rousing oratorio about Jesus’s life, Messiah, is staged today (Thursday) and offers a rare opportunity to see – and hear – Glyndebourne’s exceptional chorus centre stage. It’s followed tomorrow by Don Pasquale, Donizetti’s outrageous and exhilarating late comic masterpiece which pits two generations against one another in a musical battle of wits and wills. Expect a blend of humour and romance spiced with just enough cruelty in a setting combining 18th-century elegance with modern touches. Visit atgtickets.com to book.

8 An Evening with Del Bromham & Stray, The Stables, Wavendon, November 21

Del Bromham has led his band Stray across the world since 1970, winning fans including Jimmy Page, Joe Elliott and Iron Maiden. Del has also forged a successful solo career. Visit stables.org to book.

9 Hannah Brackenbury: Victorious, The Stables, Wavendon, November 12

Join award-winning musical comedy performer Hannah Brackenbury as she presents a joyful and poignant musical tribute to the late, great comedy genius Victoria Wood. Visit stables.org to book.

10 Lost in Music, Milton Keynes Theatre, November 14