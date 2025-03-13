Only Fools & Horses The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 17 to 29. Based on John Sullivan’s legendary television show, this critically acclaimed musical features cherished material from Britain’s favourite sitcom. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and comedy great Paul Whitehouse, it’s a chance to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues -including Del Boy, Rodney, Boycie and Trigger - and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 comic songs. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.placeholder image
Ten of the best things to see in and around Milton Keynes in the days ahead

By Peter Ormerod
Published 13th Mar 2025, 00:00 BST
Our pick of what’s happening in our venues

From a classic sitcom on stage to a celebration of the shipping forecast, there’s plenty to enjoy

Girls Night: The Reunion, Stantonbury Theatre, March 20 to 22. Five friends in their fifties meet at a school reunion for a night of fun, friendship and fantastic music. It's the sequel to the internationally successful show Girls Night, which was first performed in Milton Keynes 25 years ago. The show features hit songs It's Raining Men, Dancing Queen, I Will Survive and many more. Visit stantonburytheatre.co.uk to book. Picture: Adobe Stock

1. Theatre

Graham Gouldman: Heart Full of Songs, The Stables, Wavendon, March 17. Performing the hits Gouldman wrote for the Hollies, Yardbirds and Herman’s Hermits, along with 10cc classics and other material, the semi-acoustic four-piece comprises Gouldman, 10cc’s Iain Hornal and Keith Hayman and 10cc production manager Dave Cobby on percussion. Visit stables.org to book.

2. Music

Charlie Connelly: Attention All Shipping - A Celebration of the Shipping Forecast, The Stables, Wavendon, March 19. Dogger, Fisher, German Bight: Charlie Connelly brings the shipping forecast vividly to life in his comical and moving celebration of a cultural institution. Charlie explores the broadcast’s remarkable history, unlocks its beguiling mysteries and tells rip-roaring stories of his own adventures among the sea areas, ensuring the forecast will never sound the same again. Visit stables.org to book.

3. Stage

Shaparak Khorsandi: Scatterbrain, The Stables, Wavendon, March 20. Having reassessed her life through the prism of an ADHD diagnosis in her recent memoir, one of Britain's most beloved stand-ups lets audiences back into her mind. Among other things, the show will be a love-letter to letter-writing, a trip back through her early years as a comic and woman-about-town and a whirlwind tour of a "chaotic, hilarious brain". Visit stables.org to book.

4. Comedy

