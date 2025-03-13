Ten of the best things to see in and around Milton Keynes in the days ahead

From a classic sitcom on stage to a celebration of the shipping forecast, there’s plenty to enjoy
1. Theatre
Girls Night: The Reunion, Stantonbury Theatre, March 20 to 22. Five friends in their fifties meet at a school reunion for a night of fun, friendship and fantastic music. It's the sequel to the internationally successful show Girls Night, which was first performed in Milton Keynes 25 years ago. The show features hit songs It's Raining Men, Dancing Queen, I Will Survive and many more. Visit stantonburytheatre.co.uk to book. Picture: Adobe Stock Photo: alphaspirit - stock.adobe.com
2. Music
Graham Gouldman: Heart Full of Songs, The Stables, Wavendon, March 17. Performing the hits Gouldman wrote for the Hollies, Yardbirds and Herman’s Hermits, along with 10cc classics and other material, the semi-acoustic four-piece comprises Gouldman, 10cc’s Iain Hornal and Keith Hayman and 10cc production manager Dave Cobby on percussion. Visit stables.org to book. Photo: Contributed
3. Stage
Charlie Connelly: Attention All Shipping - A Celebration of the Shipping Forecast, The Stables, Wavendon, March 19. Dogger, Fisher, German Bight: Charlie Connelly brings the shipping forecast vividly to life in his comical and moving celebration of a cultural institution. Charlie explores the broadcast’s remarkable history, unlocks its beguiling mysteries and tells rip-roaring stories of his own adventures among the sea areas, ensuring the forecast will never sound the same again. Visit stables.org to book. Photo: Contributed
4. Comedy
Shaparak Khorsandi: Scatterbrain, The Stables, Wavendon, March 20. Having reassessed her life through the prism of an ADHD diagnosis in her recent memoir, one of Britain's most beloved stand-ups lets audiences back into her mind. Among other things, the show will be a love-letter to letter-writing, a trip back through her early years as a comic and woman-about-town and a whirlwind tour of a "chaotic, hilarious brain". Visit stables.org to book. Photo: Steve Best