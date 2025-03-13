Ten of the best things to see in and around Milton Keynes in the days ahead

4 . Comedy

Shaparak Khorsandi: Scatterbrain, The Stables, Wavendon, March 20. Having reassessed her life through the prism of an ADHD diagnosis in her recent memoir, one of Britain's most beloved stand-ups lets audiences back into her mind. Among other things, the show will be a love-letter to letter-writing, a trip back through her early years as a comic and woman-about-town and a whirlwind tour of a "chaotic, hilarious brain". Visit stables.org to book. Photo: Steve Best