Tickets for the gig on Thursday, January 25, go on sale next Tuesday at 10am.

The Libertines. Photo by Roger Sargent.

The Libertines will play a headline gig in Milton Keynes in January as part of a tour of small venues across the UK.

The acclaimed British indie rock band are due to release their new album, All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade in March.

Their headline gig at MK11 is one of 10 dates across the UK the band is playing.

The Libertines’ forthcoming fourth album is their first in eight years and follows 2015’s Anthems for Doomed Youth, their 2004 self-titled record and their acclaimed 2002 debut Up The Bracket.

Their first two albums and singles Don’t Look Back Into The Sun and Can’t Stand Me Now all achieved platinum sales status.

The Libertines comprise of Carl Barât, Pete Doherty, John Hassall and Gary Powell.

During an illustrious career, the band has toured extensively across the UK, headlining festivals and arenas along the way.

This week, the documentary Stranger In My Own Skin was released.

Filmed and directed by Doherty’s wife Katia DeVidas, it follows Doherty’s struggle with addiction and fight to overcome his demons.

Tickets for the band’s headline gig in Milton Keynes go on sale on Tuesday, November 14, at 10am.

A ticket link will also be announced at the time.

Limited edition and numbered CD and ticket bundles will cost £35.