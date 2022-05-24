Thousands ready to make ABBA Voyage from Home Counties as world famous group return with revolutionary concert

ABBA are back as Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid return

ABBA Voyage is 40 years in the making and promises to be truly ‘revolutinary’ at a special purpose-built arena near the Olympic Stadium in London.

ABBA are one of the most successful pop groups of all time so it is no surprise that legions of fans from across the Home Counties are planning to attend their comeback after more than four decades.

The quartet of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid return with their new concert, directed by Baillie Walsh, that will them performing digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena in London from 27th May 2022, along with a brand new studio album.

The purpose built ABBA arena

The digital versions of ABBA have been created following weeks and months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas, in what is the company’s first foray into music.

Now, an incredible 40 years since their last studio album The Visitors, ABBA have not only recorded two new songs, ‘I Still Have Faith In You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’, that will both feature in the concert, but they have recorded and produced an entire new album. Recorded together at Benny’s studio Riksmixningsverket in Stockholm, Voyage will be released worldwide on 5th November on Polydor/Universal Music Group.

The ABBA Voyage concert is made with the help of: Producer Svana Gisla (David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus, Beyoncé and Jay Z for HBO, Springsteen and I), Producer Ludvig Andersson (And Then We Danced, Yung Lean - “In My Head”, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Director Baillie Walsh (Flashbacks of a Fool, Being James Bond, Springsteen and I), Co-Executive Producer Johan Renck (Spaceman, David Bowie Blackstar/Lazarus, Chernobyl) and Choreographer Wayne McGregor CBE (The Royal Ballet, Company Wayne McGregor, Paris Opera Ballet).

ABBA Voyage will open 27th May 2022 at the ABBA Arena, a state-of-the-art 3,000 capacity arena located at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and tickets are on sale now.

Concert Times: 7.45pm Monday/Thursday/Friday, 3pm and 7.45pm Saturday/Sunday (no shows Tuesday or Wednesday)

Ticket Pricing: From £21.