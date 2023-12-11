Trevor Horn and Rick Wakeman to join Fairport at next year’s Cropredy Convention
The organisers of Cropredy Convention have today announced the headline acts and other performers who will join hosts Fairport Convention at the festival next summer.
Joining the folk-rock stalwarts who will headline the final night will be The Trevor Horn band and Rick Wakeman.
Other acts due to play next year include Big Big Train, Focus, DeWolff, Kathryn Tickell and The Darkening, Eddi Reader, Baskery, Black Water County, Elles Bailey, Richard Digance, Feast of Fiddles, Ranagri, Spooky Mens Chorale and SilverBlues.
Cropredy will return to its regular home on the Oxfordshire and Northamptonshire border from Thursday, August 8, to Saturday, August 10.
In 2024, the festival which regularly attracts 20,000 music lovers, will be celebrating its 45th anniversary.
The first 1,000 ticket orders will receive a Christmas card signed by Fairport Convention and the first 2,000 will get a souvenir car sticker.
Tier One adult tickets start at £165, youth tickets for children aged between 12 and 17 years old are £85 and admission for under-12s is free.
More acts are due to be announced in January.
Full ticket and booking information is available on will www.fairportconvention.com