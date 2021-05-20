Two award winning musicals confirmed for Milton Keynes Theatre

Two new award-winning versions of famous musicals have been confirmed at the Milton Keynes Theatre, next year.

The Theatre isn't scheduled to reopen until June 26, despite restrictions being lifted on indoor entertainment this Monday (May 17).

However, the upcoming calendar at the theatre is quickly being filled with new live performances of West End shows.

The latest US Tour of Jersey Boys

Jersey Boys, the biographical look at 60s' rock n' roll group, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, will run from Wed 23 Feb – Sat 5 Mar 2022. Also announced is a production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the story of an ordinary 16-year-old who struggles his way to becoming a drag queen, coming to Milton Keynes on Tue 19 – Sat 23 Apr 2022.

Last week, an Addams Family production was confirmed for 31 August – 4 September, this year.

Jersey Boys, has previously won Tony, Grammy and Olivier awards, the upcoming tour is written by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics

by Bob Crewe.

Addams Family

Casting hasn't been announced yet, for the musical, which follows the story of the groundbreaking rock band. Detailing how four guys from New Jersey, developed a sound nobody had ever heard before. It details the pitch perfect on stage harmonies, as well as the behind the stage infighting.

It of course also showcases the band's hits including: Beggin’,Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and December, and 1963 (Oh What a Night).

The show has won 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide.

The tour will be staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, is inspired by a true story, it focuses on a 16-year-old who lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Little does he know, he's about to become a drag sensation.

The cast has been released for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Layton Williams is reprising the title role. He'll be performing alongside Roy Haylock, who won RuPaul’s Drag Race, as his drag alter ego Bianca Del Rio and Coronation Street actress, Shobna Gulati.

Producer, Nica Burns said: “We are back! The company of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is absolutely delighted to be sharing our fun, funny, and fabulous musical with audiences around the UK. So dust off your glad rags, put on your heels and enjoy a fantastic night out. You’ve waited long enough!”

The UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie stars Layton Williams as Jamie New, Amy Ellen Richardson as his Mum, Margaret, Shane Richie as Hugo/Loco Chanelle 1 September until 20 November 2021, Roy Haylock as Hugo/Loco Chanelle 23 November 2021 until 8 January 2022, Shobna Gulati as Ray, Lara Denning as Miss Hedge, George Sampson as Dean and Sharan Phull as Pritti Pasha.

The cast also includes Richard Appiah-Sarpong (Cy), Simeon Beckett(Levi), Kazmin Borrer(Vicki), Alex Hetherington (Swing), Cameron Johnson (Jamie’s Dad), Jodie Knight (Fatimah), Ellie Leah (Understudy), John Paul McCue (Laika Virgin), Jessica Meegan (Bex), Talia Palamathanan (Becca), Rhys Taylor (Tray Sophisticay) and Emma Robotham-Hunt (Swing).

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has been made into a major film by New Regency, Film4 and Sheffield-based production company Warp Films starring Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. The stage production’s director, Jonathan Butterell, makes his feature-film debut as director. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be distributed by 20th Century Studios.

The latest look at the famous story of the Addams Family, will feature Eastenders actress, Samantha Womack and Cameron Blakely. They'll represent the heads of the family, playing Morticia and Gomez Addams respectively.

Kingsley Morton will play Wednesday Addams, Grant McIntyre Pugsley Addams, Valda Aviks Grandma, Sean Kingsley Mal Beineke and KaraLane Alice Beineke. Also in the cast will be Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Luke Byrne, Matthew Ives and Sean Lopeman. Further casting is to be announced.

The comedy will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by

Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.