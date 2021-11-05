Two Mr Ps in a Podcast LIVE bring hilarious stories from frontline of teaching to Milton Keynes

Teaching and podcasting sensations the Two Mr Ps will be taking their award-winning podcast on tour next year stopping off in Milton Keynes in July.

The Two Mr Ps in a Podcast (LIVE) show at The Stables on July 2, is one of 40 dates across the UK which kicks off in February 2022.

Brothers Lee and Adam Parkinson will delight audiences with hilarious stories from their experiences of teaching on the front line in the nation’s primary schools, reminisce on their own childhood school days and celebrate the never dull world of education.

Lee Parkinson (Mr P) has been a primary school teacher for 14 years. Still working part-time in school and leading training sessions in schools across the UK, he has since become one of the most followed teachers on social media in the UK, sharing both ideas and his hilarious insights into life as a class teacher.

Three years ago, he and his younger brother Adam Parkinson (who also works in a primary school as a HLTA) started their hit podcast - Two Mr Ps in a Podcast. Within a year, it had sat as the number one education podcast, amassed over 4 million episode listens and won the Listeners’ Choice Award at the Podcast for Business Awards 2021.

In the weekly episodes, the Two Mr Ps share all of the uproarious ins and outs of life in a modern day classroom, awkward parents’ evenings, funny smells and spelling list blunders, while reading out cringe inducing classroom confessions sent in by fellow teachers and interviewing celebrity guests (most recently Tom Fletcher).

Lee Parkinson said: “Two Mr Ps in a Podcast has been a joy to make. It’s an educational podcast where you don’t really learn anything. We love focusing on the weird and wonderful world of primary school life and I think everyone, not just teachers, will be able to relate to the universal experiences we’re going to have fun dissecting on this tour – after all, everyone went to school! We’re on a mission to prove that teachers are actually human and have a wicked sense of humour.”