This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Discover the UK's most beloved festive film and learn where you can stream it this Christmas season 🎅📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The argument for the TV remote looks to continue during the 2024 Christmas holidays.

With the plethora of streaming services and films on offer, the debate over what is the best festive film continues alongside if “Die Hard” is considered one.

So what is the nation’s most beloved festive film, and where can you watch the top 10?

Despite the numerous means that we can access our favourite films and television series, we still have the annual fight for the television remote.

To paraphrase “Dune,” “he who controls the TV remote controls the universe” this festive season, as families across the country have to contend with one person to ultimately oversee what is being played on “the main television set.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after the fight for the TV remote is over, what then? What could be the film that gets put on “the big” TV? Could it be “Die Hard” or could it be “The Snowman” by chance?

Is there a favourite festive film in the United Kingdom that could unite families and stop the dreaded Christmas Day remote battle?

Disney+ undertook a survey with the British public to determine what the nation considers their favourite festive film, and there is a controversial inclusion amongst the top ten decided upon by yourselves.

The science part

The survey of 2,000 British adults who celebrate Christmas was conducted by OnePoll in November 2024 on behalf of Disney+ and was based on adults aged 18+, equating to 63 years of movie watching owing the current lifespan of your average Brit is 81 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From that, a mathematical equation was used (63 x 2.84 - 2.84 being the average number of re-watches of favourite festive film per year) to come to the total of 178.92, which then saw the films all assigned a percentage.

What has been crowned as the UK’s most beloved festive film?

According to the survey, "Home Alone" still ranks as the British public's most beloved festive film, with the sequel also rating quite highly amongst those surveyed. | Canva

It would appear that a film about child abandonment is the UK’s most beloved festive film, with “Home Alone” topping the survey with 28%, while its sequel in which a child is abandoned in New York City came second (and gave us the immortal line “keep the change you filthy animal.”)

The Indubitable rom-com favourite “Love Actually” was ranked second amongst those surveyed with 17% counting it as their favourite film this time of year, while the Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” came in third equal with 16% alongside “Home Alone 2.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The controversy starts here though as 15% of people surveyed said that “Die Hard” was their favourite festive film, despite its status as such being a divisive seasonal issue, with the same percentage of those answering the beloved Will Ferrell film “Elf.”

The UK’s ten most beloved Christmas movies

Links to where you can watch the films online included for each film.

What else did the festive survey reveal?

An impressive 65% of respondents admitted to re-watching their favourite holiday classics annually, with the average Brit enjoying these films almost three times each year. When projected over a lifetime, this could amount to a staggering 179 re-watches, cementing these films' place in the nation's heart.

But for some, the holiday magic doesn’t end in December. A surprising 77% of those polled said they indulge in festive films before the month even begins, and nearly 40% are happy to watch Christmas movies all year long. Clearly, the desire to spread festive cheer knows no seasonal bounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly half (46%) of Brits can quote lines from their favourite Christmas films verbatim. For many, watching these films isn’t just about the storylines—it’s about evoking deep emotional connections. Around 80% of respondents agreed that Christmas movies enhance the holiday spirit, sparking feelings of happiness (46%), nostalgia (45%), and comfort (36%).

For a significant portion of Brits, movie watching is the highlight of the festive season. In fact, nearly a quarter (24%) of those surveyed said it’s their favourite part of Christmas, with 32% feeling the most festive while curled up with a holiday classic.

Do you think that there was a festive film missing from the list, or are you one of those “pro” Die Hard as a Christmas film? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.